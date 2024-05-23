Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.54% YOY

Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.54% YOY

Livemint

Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.58% YoY & profit increased by 23.54% YoY

Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live

Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.58% & the profit increased by 23.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.47% and the profit decreased by 36.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.79% q-o-q & increased by 20.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.1 for Q4 which increased by 23.67% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered 0.83% return in the last 1 week, 58.16% return in the last 6 months, and 39.12% YTD return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of 46462.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 323.15 & 191.7 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13793.1714747.21-6.47%13873.93-0.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.450.68-6.47%34.46+37.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.42195.48-0.54%188.57+3.1%
Total Operating Expense12884.0213237.25-2.67%13119.97-1.8%
Operating Income909.151509.96-39.79%753.96+20.58%
Net Income Before Taxes1022.41619.52-36.87%822.63+24.28%
Net Income764.441212.98-36.98%618.8+23.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.18.09-36.97%4.12+23.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹764.44Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13793.17Cr

