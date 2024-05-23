Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.54% YOY

Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.58% & the profit increased by 23.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.47% and the profit decreased by 36.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.79% q-o-q & increased by 20.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.1 for Q4 which increased by 23.67% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered 0.83% return in the last 1 week, 58.16% return in the last 6 months, and 39.12% YTD return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹46462.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹323.15 & ₹191.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Petronet LNG Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13793.17 14747.21 -6.47% 13873.93 -0.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.4 50.68 -6.47% 34.46 +37.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 194.42 195.48 -0.54% 188.57 +3.1% Total Operating Expense 12884.02 13237.25 -2.67% 13119.97 -1.8% Operating Income 909.15 1509.96 -39.79% 753.96 +20.58% Net Income Before Taxes 1022.4 1619.52 -36.87% 822.63 +24.28% Net Income 764.44 1212.98 -36.98% 618.8 +23.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.1 8.09 -36.97% 4.12 +23.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹764.44Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13793.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!