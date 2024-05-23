Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.54% YOY

Petronet LNG Q4 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.58% & the profit increased by 23.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.47% and the profit decreased by 36.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.79% q-o-q & increased by 20.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.1 for Q4 which increased by 23.67% Y-o-Y.
Petronet LNG has delivered 0.83% return in the last 1 week, 58.16% return in the last 6 months, and 39.12% YTD return.
Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹46462.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹323.15 & ₹191.7 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Petronet LNG Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13793.17
|14747.21
|-6.47%
|13873.93
|-0.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.4
|50.68
|-6.47%
|34.46
|+37.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|194.42
|195.48
|-0.54%
|188.57
|+3.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|12884.02
|13237.25
|-2.67%
|13119.97
|-1.8%
|Operating Income
|909.15
|1509.96
|-39.79%
|753.96
|+20.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1022.4
|1619.52
|-36.87%
|822.63
|+24.28%
|Net Income
|764.44
|1212.98
|-36.98%
|618.8
|+23.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.1
|8.09
|-36.97%
|4.12
|+23.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹764.44Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13793.17Cr
