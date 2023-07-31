Petronet LNG reports 13% YoY growth in Q1 net profit at ₹819.28 cr2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Revenue from operations, however, fell 18.28% to ₹11,656.38 crore during the first quarter of last fiscal, compared to ₹14,263.82 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of FY23.
New Delhi: Petronet LNG on Monday reported at 13.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹819.29 crore amid softening gas prices. During the same period of last fiscal (FY23), the company had reported a net profit of ₹724.84 crore.
