Petronet LNG reports 13% YoY growth in Q1 net profit at 819.28 cr

2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST Livemint

During the quarter ended 30 June, Petronet’s Dahej terminal processed 217 TBTU of LNG as against 172 TBTU during the previous quarter

New Delhi: Petronet LNG on Monday reported at 13.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at 819.29 crore amid softening gas prices. During the same period of last fiscal (FY23), the company had reported a net profit of 724.84 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, fell 18.28% to 11,656.38 crore during the first quarter of last fiscal, compared to 14,263.82 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Growth in net profit, was aided by 20.25% fall in its expenses on lower LNG prices. During the quarter under review, its total expenditure stood at 10,741.03 crore, against 13,468.92 crore reported during the year ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said:, “Pursuant to the relevant provision under long term regasification contracts entered by the company, income towards "Use or Pay charges“ of 848.92 crore in FY 2022-23 for calendar year 2022 has been recognised on account of lower capacity utilisation by its customers. The balance confirmation against payment due/advance adjusted is yet to be received.

The management is confident that the payment would be recovered in due course, being a contractual obligation, the company added.

A company statement said that during the quarter ended 30 June, Dahej terminal processed 217 TBTU (trillion British thermal units) of LNG as against 172 TBTU during the previous quarter ended 31 March, 2023 and 196 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended 30 June, 2022, witnessing growth of 26% and 11% respectively.

The Dahej terminal witnessed a capacity utilization of 96% in the last quarter, as against 76% in the previous quarter and 87% in the corresponding quarter. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 230 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 185 TBTU and 208 TBTU, reporting growth of 24% and 11% respectively, the statement said.

“The company was able to achieve higher throughput and robust financial results due to better capacity utilization of its terminals and efficiency in its operations," it said.

On Monday, Petronet’s shares on the BSE closed at 233.80, up 2.01% from previous close.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 07:11 PM IST
