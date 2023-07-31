Petronet LNG reports 13% YoY growth in Q1 net profit at 819.28 cr

The Dahej terminal witnessed a capacity utilization of 96% in the last quarter, as against 76% in the previous quarter and 87% in the corresponding quarter. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 230 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 185 TBTU and 208 TBTU, reporting growth of 24% and 11% respectively, the statement said.