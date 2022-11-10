New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corp. (PFC) on Thursday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹5,229.33 crore for the September quarter amid higher revenues. For April-September, profit stood at ₹9,809 crore compared with ₹9,578 crore a year ago.

Total income rose to ₹19,344.39 crore from ₹19,282.60 crore in the same period a year ago.

The synergies in resolution of stressed assets led to a sharp reduction of 79 basis points in gross NPA (bad loan) ratio. Gross NPAs came down to 4.38% in the first six months of the current fiscal from 5.17% in April-September 2021-22.

Under the Late Payment Surcharge Scheme, till date, PFC group has collectively sanctioned ₹1,00,303 crore to 15 discoms in 10 states and so far has disbursed ₹13,307 crore.

The board in its meeting on Thursday approved a second interim dividend of ₹3 per share of ₹10 each for 2022-23.

PFC Group can now lend in infrastructure and logistics sector, implying a positive opportunity for the Group to diversify its businesses. To start with, lending up to 30% of net worth has been permitted by Ministry of Power.

Till date, PFC has sanctioned ₹45,524 crore and disbursed ₹6,610 crore to discoms for clearance of dues under the LPS Rules.

Under the RDSS, action plan and projects for discoms in 2 states i.e. Maharashtra and Puducherry have been sanctioned during the quarter. Thus, so far, action plan for 10 states has been approved i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Puducherry.