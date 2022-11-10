PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of ₹5,229 cr in April-September1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:03 PM IST
Gross NPAs came down to 4.38% in the first six months of the current fiscal from 5.17% in April-September 2021-22.
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corp. (PFC) on Thursday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹5,229.33 crore for the September quarter amid higher revenues. For April-September, profit stood at ₹9,809 crore compared with ₹9,578 crore a year ago.