comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PFC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 31% on year to 5,982.14 crore; board recommends 1:4 bonus share
Back

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) on Friday reported an 30.6% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 5,982.14 crore. The company had reported a profit of 4,579.53 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 2.4% from 6,128.63 crore in Q4FY23. PFC share price today closed 1.10% lower at 264.15 apiece on BSE.

The company's total consolidated revenue from operations rose 13.3% on year to 20,992.49 crores during the quarter ended June from 18,532.25 crore in Q1FY23. Total income to 21,001.44 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 18,544.04  crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of the company has recommended bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:4.

“The board of directors of the company in the meeting held recommended to issue bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of one bonus equity share of 10 each fully paid up for every four existing fully paid-up shares of 10 each.

The bonus equity shares shall be issued by capitalizing a sum not exceeding 660,02,03,520/- (Rupees Six hundred sixty crore two lakh three thousand five hundred twenty only) out of the sum standing to the credit of 'Securities Premium Account'," the company said in an exchange filing.

Further, in the filing company said that the board of directors decided to defer the proposal to declare the interim dividend for FY 2023-24.

According to the company's filing, on consolidated basis operating margin for the quarter ended June was 35.21% and net profit margin came in at 28.48%.

The company reported that as of June 30, 2023, its consolidated loan asset book was worth 8,86,723 crore, an increase of 17% over 7,58,074 crore at the same period in the previous year. According to a report from PTI, the disbursements on a consolidated basis also tripled to 56,925 crore in the first quarter of FY24 from 17,084 crore in April–June 2022.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, PFC share price  rose 121.2% and outperformed its sector by 97% in the past year.

Also Read: PFC signs MoU worth 2.37 trillion in clean energy space

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout