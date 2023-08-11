PFC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 31% on year to ₹5,982.14 crore; board recommends 1:4 bonus share1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) reports 30.6% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to ₹5,982.14 crore. PFC share price down 1.10%.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) on Friday reported an 30.6% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹5,982.14 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹4,579.53 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 2.4% from ₹6,128.63 crore in Q4FY23. PFC share price today closed 1.10% lower at ₹264.15 apiece on BSE.