The company reported that as of June 30, 2023, its consolidated loan asset book was worth ₹8,86,723 crore, an increase of 17% over ₹7,58,074 crore at the same period in the previous year. According to a report from PTI, the disbursements on a consolidated basis also tripled to ₹56,925 crore in the first quarter of FY24 from ₹17,084 crore in April–June 2022.