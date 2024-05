NEW DELHI : State-run Power Finance Corp (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 25% increase in its net profit for financial year 2023-24 (FY24), reaching ₹26,461 crore, compared to ₹21,179 crore in FY23.

PFC's balance sheet crossed the ₹10 trillion mark in FY24, currently standing at ₹10.39 trillion. Additionally, its net NPA reached its lowest level at 0.85% in FY24, down from 1.03% in FY23.

During the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY24, PFC's consolidated net profit rose by 23.29% to ₹7,556.43 crore, up from ₹6,128.63 crore in the corresponding period of FY23. The company reported revenue from operations of ₹24,141.40 crore, a 20.34% increase year-on-year.

Commenting on the financial performance, PFC chairperson and managing director Parminder Chopra said the strong results were backed by a 14% growth in the loan portfolio while maintaining strong asset quality.

"Maximizing shareholder value remains a priority. Today, the final dividend of ₹2.50 per share has been proposed by the Board. With this, the total dividend for FY24 would be ₹13.50 per share," Chopra said.

Emphasizing PFC's leadership in India's clean energy push, Chopra said, "Our renewable loan portfolio grew 25% year-on-year to over ₹60,000 crore, solidifying our position as the leading renewable lender in India."

Looking ahead, PFC sees growth opportunities in both the power and infrastructure sectors. The company has diversified into newer areas, including financing infrastructure and airports, while boosting both thermal and renewable energy power sectors.

In February, PFC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Goa government to fund the state’s green energy ambitions through a blended finance facility.

Under the MoU, PFC will provide financial support for Goa’s pivotal climate-related projects, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, and converting waste to wealth.

