comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pfizer Q1 Results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to 93.5 crore, revenue declines 10%
Back

Pfizer Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and posted a multi-fold year-on-year jump in its net profit which touched 93.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. In percentage terms, the growth is calculated a whopping 187% jump. The revenue from operations of the company declined 10% YoY to 531.3 crore during the quarter from 593 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. 

More to come… 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout