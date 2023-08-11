Pfizer Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and posted a multi-fold year-on-year jump in its net profit which touched ₹93.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. In percentage terms, the growth is calculated a whopping 187% jump. The revenue from operations of the company declined 10% YoY to ₹531.3 crore during the quarter from ₹593 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.