Pfizer Q1 Results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to ₹93.5 crore, revenue declines 10%1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Pfizer Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and posted a multi-fold year-on-year jump in its net profit which touched ₹93.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. In percentage terms, the growth is calculated a whopping 187% jump. The revenue from operations of the company declined 10% YoY to ₹531.3 crore during the quarter from ₹593 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.