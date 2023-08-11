Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pfizer Q1 Results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to 93.5 crore, revenue declines 10%

Pfizer Q1 Results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to 93.5 crore, revenue declines 10%

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Pfizer Q1 Results: The revenue from operations plunged 10% YoY from 593 crore to 531.3 crore

Pfizer Q1 Results

Pfizer Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and posted a multi-fold year-on-year jump in its net profit which touched 93.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. In percentage terms, the growth is calculated a whopping 187% jump. The revenue from operations of the company declined 10% YoY to 531.3 crore during the quarter from 593 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Pfizer Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and posted a multi-fold year-on-year jump in its net profit which touched 93.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. In percentage terms, the growth is calculated a whopping 187% jump. The revenue from operations of the company declined 10% YoY to 531.3 crore during the quarter from 593 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

More to come…

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
