Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit down 52% at 149 crore, revenue slips 9.8%

Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit down 52% at 149 crore, revenue slips 9.8%

Livemint

  • Pfizer's EBITDA in the September 2023 quarter dropped by 21.3 percent to 182.5 crore.

Pfizer also announced the appointment of P Rengan as Executive Director – Plant Operations, Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News/File

Pharmaceutical major Pfizer on October 28 reported a net profit of 149 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which was 52.1 percent lower as against 311.1 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit in the September 2023 quarter was up by 60 percent as it stood at 93.5 crore in the April-June period.

The company's revenue from operations during Q2FY24 came in at 575.2 crore, down 9.8 percent from 637.5 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The revenue, however, grew by 7 percent on-quarter as it stood at 531 crore in Q1FY24.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDTA) came in at 182.5 crore in Q2FY24, which is 21.3 percent lower as against 231.8 crore reported in the year-ago period. The margin dropped to 31.7 percent as compared to 36.4 percent in the September 2022 quarter.

Pfizer's earnings per share also slipped, as it almost halved to 32.56 from 67.99 in the year-ago period. However, it grew sequentially as the earnings per share in the June 2023 quarter stood at 20.44.

Notably, Pfizer had approved a final dividend of 35 per equity share of 10 each, along with a special dividend of 5 per share in the annual general meeting held on August 18. “The said dividend was paid on September 15, 2023," the company noted in its regulatory filing.

In the last trading session on October 27, the shares of Pfizer settled at 3,944 apiece on the BSE, up by 0.29 percent as against the previous day's close.

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 04:44 PM IST
