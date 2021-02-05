OPEN APP
Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56% at 141 crore

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 06:57 PM IST PTI

Revenue from operations of the company stood at 593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 per cent rise in its net profit to 141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of 139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at 593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 538.18 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer closed at 4,516.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37% from their previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

