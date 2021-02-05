Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56% at 141 crore

Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56% at ₹141 crore1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration
Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹538.18 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
Shares of Pfizer closed at ₹4,516.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37% from their previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
