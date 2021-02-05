Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56% at 141 crore

Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹538.18 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer closed at ₹4,516.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37% from their previous close.

