Pfizer Q3 Results: Net profit declines 13.7% to 130 crore, revenue down 13.2% YoY

Livemint

  • The company had reported a net profit of 150.66 crore in Q3 FY23.

Pedestrians walk past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City. Bloomberg Photo: Adam Rountree/File

Pfizer Q3 Results: Pfizer Limited on 9 February announced the results for the third quarter of FY 2023-24 and reported a 13.7% YoY decline in its net profit to 130 crore ( 129.98 crore).

Apart from this, the firm also reported a decline of 13.2 percent in its revenue for the third quarter of FY 2023-24. Its revenue stood at 540 crore ( 539.97 crore) in Q3 FY24, compared to 622 crore ( 621.75 crore) in Q3 FY23.

Even the EBITDA was down 24.9 percent to 153.4 crore for Q3 FY24, compared to 204.2 crore in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin was 28.4 percent in the third quarter of FY24 against 32.8 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Apart from this, the firm said that they re-appointed Meena Ganesh as an independent director for second term of 5 years with effect from March 8, 2024.

The company share closed 3.25% lower at 4,359.75 per share on BSE on Friday.

More to follow soon.

