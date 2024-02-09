Pfizer Q3 Results: Pfizer Limited on 9 February announced the results for the third quarter of FY 2023-24 and reported a 13.7% YoY decline in its net profit to ₹130 crore ( ₹129.98 crore). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had reported a net profit of ₹150.66 crore in Q3 FY23.

Apart from this, the firm also reported a decline of 13.2 percent in its revenue for the third quarter of FY 2023-24. Its revenue stood at ₹540 crore ( ₹539.97 crore) in Q3 FY24, compared to ₹622 crore ( ₹621.75 crore) in Q3 FY23.

Even the EBITDA was down 24.9 percent to ₹153.4 crore for Q3 FY24, compared to ₹204.2 crore in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin was 28.4 percent in the third quarter of FY24 against 32.8 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Apart from this, the firm said that they re-appointed Meena Ganesh as an independent director for second term of 5 years with effect from March 8, 2024.

The company share closed 3.25% lower at ₹4,359.75 per share on BSE on Friday.

