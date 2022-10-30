Pfizer, Uber and Starbucks highlight another busy earnings week
- Nearly a third of the S&P 500 is slated to report earnings in the coming days
Pfizer Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. and Starbucks Corp. are among the heavyweights headlining another busy earningsweek asinvestors searchfor insight into the state of the broader economy.
Pfizer Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. and Starbucks Corp. are among the heavyweights headlining another busy earningsweek asinvestors searchfor insight into the state of the broader economy.
Other companies on the docket to issue their latest quarterly reports include Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands Inc. and CVS Health Corp. Investors also will hear from travel companies such as Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., and Marriott International Inc., payments rivals Block Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc., and private-equity giants KKR & Co. Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.
Other companies on the docket to issue their latest quarterly reports include Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands Inc. and CVS Health Corp. Investors also will hear from travel companies such as Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., and Marriott International Inc., payments rivals Block Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc., and private-equity giants KKR & Co. Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.
Nearly a third of the S&P 500, or about 160 component companies, is slated to report earnings in the coming week, according to FactSet. From the Dow Jones Industrial Average, biotech company Amgen Inc. is expected to report.
The wide range of industry leaders reporting results in the days ahead will show investors how companies areresponding to shifting consumer behaviors, decades-high inflation, the run-up in the U.S. dollar and lingering supply-chain disruptions. Last week, many of the world’s biggest tech companies, from Intel Corp. to Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., issued largely gloomy outlooks as businesses pull back on spending and costs rise.
Amazon’s sales forecast for the coming quarter fell far short of Wall Street expectations.
“We’re realistic that there’s various factors weighing on people’s wallets," Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said. “And we’re not quite sure how strong holiday spending will be."
Companies from other sectors have said consumers are taking higher prices in stride for now.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said demand for its burritos and other items held strong in the recent quarter even as the chain raised prices, but executives said the near-term outlook for consumers remains uncertain.
“Over time, I think the consumer’s balance sheet is getting chipped away," Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said. “I think you are going to definitely be in store for a demand slowdown."
So far, just over half of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings for the recently ended quarter, according to FactSet. Earnings for the S&P 500 companies are on track to rise 2.2% year over year for the quarter, based on actual results and estimates for companies that have yet to report, while revenue is projected to grow 9.3%, FactSet said.
A host of companies reporting in the week ahead will give a glimpse into how their customers are adjusting their spending habits in the face of surging prices and growing economic uncertainty.
Starbucks on Thursday will report whether Americans are paring back on purchases at its cafes and how the company is handling rising costs.
Ride-hailing company Uber on Tuesday will show whether consumers are switching to more affordable public transportation, while also providing a readout as to whether widespread inflation is spurring more people to drive for the app.
Pfizer on Tuesday is expected to post a drop in sales for the quarter, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet, as demand for its Covid-19 vaccine wanes.
Casino rivals Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM Resorts International will report results on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, offering an update on how resilient the recovery in Las Vegas is.
Freight transporters XPO Logistics Inc., set to report on Monday, and CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., slated for Wednesday, will offer a snapshot of the North American supply chain headed into the bustling holiday season. Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will report results on Tuesday after cutting its guidance earlier this month, citing slowing demand for the personal computers that use its chips.
Snack makers Mondelez International Inc., Kellogg Co. and Hershey Co. will offer insight into how customers are responding to higher prices on grocery store shelves. Chili’s parent Brinker International Inc., reporting on Wednesday, as well as Papa John’s International Inc. and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc., both reporting on Thursday, will weigh in on how much consumers are eating out.
Other notable companies lined up to report include Molson Coors Beverage Co. and Simon Property Group Inc. on Tuesday, Hostess Brands Inc. and Robinhood Markets Inc. on Wednesday, Coinbase Global Inc. on Thursday and DraftKings Inc. on Friday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text