PFS sees profit jump to Rs139.40 crore
- Net Sales at Rs194.31 crore in December 2022 dip 15.06% from Rs228.75 crore in Dec 2021
NEW DELHI : PTC India Financial Services (PFS) profit after tax during the first nine months of the current financial year jumped to ₹139.40 crore against ₹105.01 crore during the comparable period last financial year.
