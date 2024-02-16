PG Electroplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.62% YoY

PG Electroplast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.16% and the profit increased by 39.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.52% and the profit increased by 55.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.2% q-o-q and increased by 32.39% YoY.
The operating income was up by 15.69% q-o-q and increased by 14.13% YoY.
The EPS is ₹7.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.5% YoY.
PG Electroplast has delivered -14.03% return in the last 1 week, 10.36% return in the last 6 months, and -25.37% YTD return.
Currently, PG Electroplast has a market cap of ₹4610 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2569.6 and ₹1175 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
PG Electroplast Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|531.88
|460.42
|+15.52%
|457.89
|+16.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.49
|36.16
|+9.2%
|29.83
|+32.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.28
|11.05
|+2.08%
|8.65
|+30.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|501.21
|433.91
|+15.51%
|431.01
|+16.29%
|Operating Income
|30.68
|26.52
|+15.69%
|26.88
|+14.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.93
|17.58
|+47.52%
|17.4
|+49.03%
|Net Income
|19.18
|12.37
|+55.1%
|13.74
|+39.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.05
|4.88
|+44.47%
|6
|+17.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹531.88Cr
