PG Electroplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.62% YoY

PG Electroplast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.16% and the profit increased by 39.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.52% and the profit increased by 55.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.2% q-o-q and increased by 32.39% YoY.

The operating income was up by 15.69% q-o-q and increased by 14.13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.5% YoY.

PG Electroplast has delivered -14.03% return in the last 1 week, 10.36% return in the last 6 months, and -25.37% YTD return.

Currently, PG Electroplast has a market cap of ₹4610 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2569.6 and ₹1175 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

PG Electroplast Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 531.88 460.42 +15.52% 457.89 +16.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.49 36.16 +9.2% 29.83 +32.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.28 11.05 +2.08% 8.65 +30.49% Total Operating Expense 501.21 433.91 +15.51% 431.01 +16.29% Operating Income 30.68 26.52 +15.69% 26.88 +14.13% Net Income Before Taxes 25.93 17.58 +47.52% 17.4 +49.03% Net Income 19.18 12.37 +55.1% 13.74 +39.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.05 4.88 +44.47% 6 +17.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.18Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹531.88Cr

