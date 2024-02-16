Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PG Electroplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.62% YoY

PG Electroplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.62% YoY

Livemint

PG Electroplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 16.16% YoY & Profit Increased by 39.62% YoY

PG Electroplast Q3 FY24 Results Live

PG Electroplast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.16% and the profit increased by 39.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.52% and the profit increased by 55.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.2% q-o-q and increased by 32.39% YoY.

The operating income was up by 15.69% q-o-q and increased by 14.13% YoY.

The EPS is 7.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.5% YoY.

PG Electroplast has delivered -14.03% return in the last 1 week, 10.36% return in the last 6 months, and -25.37% YTD return.

Currently, PG Electroplast has a market cap of 4610 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2569.6 and 1175 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

PG Electroplast Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue531.88460.42+15.52%457.89+16.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.4936.16+9.2%29.83+32.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.2811.05+2.08%8.65+30.49%
Total Operating Expense501.21433.91+15.51%431.01+16.29%
Operating Income30.6826.52+15.69%26.88+14.13%
Net Income Before Taxes25.9317.58+47.52%17.4+49.03%
Net Income19.1812.37+55.1%13.74+39.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.054.88+44.47%6+17.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹531.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

