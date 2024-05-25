PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.16% YOY

PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : PG Electroplast declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.31% & the profit increased by 73.16% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 102.41% and the profit increased by 262.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 39.32% q-o-q & increased by 35.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 235.38% q-o-q & increased by 35.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.44 for Q4 which increased by 57.85% Y-o-Y.

PG Electroplast has delivered 17.69% return in the last 1 week, 4.04% return in the last 6 months, and 5.42% YTD return.

Currently, PG Electroplast has a market cap of ₹6512.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2640 & ₹1446 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

PG Electroplast Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1076.57 531.88 +102.41% 839.02 +28.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.01 39.49 +39.32% 40.6 +35.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.57 11.28 +20.26% 10.46 +29.73% Total Operating Expense 973.69 501.21 +94.27% 762.96 +27.62% Operating Income 102.88 30.68 +235.38% 76.07 +35.25% Net Income Before Taxes 88.48 25.93 +241.19% 48.85 +81.12% Net Income 69.55 19.18 +262.65% 40.17 +73.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.44 7.05 +289.22% 17.38 +57.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹69.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1076.57Cr

