Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.16% YOY

Livemint

PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.31% YoY & profit increased by 73.16% YoY

PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live

PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : PG Electroplast declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.31% & the profit increased by 73.16% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 102.41% and the profit increased by 262.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 39.32% q-o-q & increased by 35.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 235.38% q-o-q & increased by 35.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.44 for Q4 which increased by 57.85% Y-o-Y.

PG Electroplast has delivered 17.69% return in the last 1 week, 4.04% return in the last 6 months, and 5.42% YTD return.

Currently, PG Electroplast has a market cap of 6512.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2640 & 1446 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

PG Electroplast Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1076.57531.88+102.41%839.02+28.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.0139.49+39.32%40.6+35.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5711.28+20.26%10.46+29.73%
Total Operating Expense973.69501.21+94.27%762.96+27.62%
Operating Income102.8830.68+235.38%76.07+35.25%
Net Income Before Taxes88.4825.93+241.19%48.85+81.12%
Net Income69.5519.18+262.65%40.17+73.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.447.05+289.22%17.38+57.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1076.57Cr

