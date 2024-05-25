PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.16% YOY

PG Electroplast Q4 Results Live : PG Electroplast declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.31% & the profit increased by 73.16% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 102.41% and the profit increased by 262.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 39.32% q-o-q & increased by 35.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 235.38% q-o-q & increased by 35.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.44 for Q4 which increased by 57.85% Y-o-Y.
PG Electroplast has delivered 17.69% return in the last 1 week, 4.04% return in the last 6 months, and 5.42% YTD return.
Currently, PG Electroplast has a market cap of ₹6512.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2640 & ₹1446 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
PG Electroplast Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1076.57
|531.88
|+102.41%
|839.02
|+28.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.01
|39.49
|+39.32%
|40.6
|+35.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.57
|11.28
|+20.26%
|10.46
|+29.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|973.69
|501.21
|+94.27%
|762.96
|+27.62%
|Operating Income
|102.88
|30.68
|+235.38%
|76.07
|+35.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|88.48
|25.93
|+241.19%
|48.85
|+81.12%
|Net Income
|69.55
|19.18
|+262.65%
|40.17
|+73.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.44
|7.05
|+289.22%
|17.38
|+57.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹69.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1076.57Cr
