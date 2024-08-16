PG Foils Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 106.33% YOY

PG Foils Q1 Results Live : PG Foils Q1 Results Live: PG Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.71% and the profit increased by 106.33% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the profit surged by an astounding 321.77%.
The company managed to trim its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a rise of 55.82% YoY. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis while still dealing with higher annual costs.
Operating income for PG Foils was robust, increasing by 61.24% QoQ and 62.01% YoY. This growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and efficient resource utilization.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.76, marking a significant increase of 106.34% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS suggests improved profitability and value creation for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, PG Foils has delivered a 0.53% return in the last week, a 7.37% return over the past six months, and a 10.69% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate a steady performance in the stock market, contributing to investor confidence.
Currently, PG Foils has a market capitalization of ₹234.54 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹296.8 and a low of ₹160.3, showcasing its price volatility over the past year.
PG Foils Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|127.91
|104.95
|+21.87%
|83.76
|+52.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.96
|7.2
|-3.35%
|4.47
|+55.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1
|1.39
|-27.82%
|1
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.01
|110.37
|+17.79%
|89.29
|+45.61%
|Operating Income
|-2.1
|-5.42
|+61.24%
|-5.53
|+62.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.9
|2.25
|+518.27%
|6.25
|+122.52%
|Net Income
|11.5
|2.73
|+321.77%
|5.57
|+106.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.76
|2.33
|+318.88%
|4.73
|+106.34%
