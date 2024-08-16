PG Foils Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 106.33% YOY

PG Foils Q1 Results Live : PG Foils Q1 Results Live: PG Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.71% and the profit increased by 106.33% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the profit surged by an astounding 321.77%.

The company managed to trim its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a rise of 55.82% YoY. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis while still dealing with higher annual costs.

Operating income for PG Foils was robust, increasing by 61.24% QoQ and 62.01% YoY. This growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and efficient resource utilization.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.76, marking a significant increase of 106.34% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS suggests improved profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, PG Foils has delivered a 0.53% return in the last week, a 7.37% return over the past six months, and a 10.69% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate a steady performance in the stock market, contributing to investor confidence.

Currently, PG Foils has a market capitalization of ₹234.54 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹296.8 and a low of ₹160.3, showcasing its price volatility over the past year.

PG Foils Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127.91 104.95 +21.87% 83.76 +52.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.96 7.2 -3.35% 4.47 +55.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 1 1.39 -27.82% 1 -0% Total Operating Expense 130.01 110.37 +17.79% 89.29 +45.61% Operating Income -2.1 -5.42 +61.24% -5.53 +62.01% Net Income Before Taxes 13.9 2.25 +518.27% 6.25 +122.52% Net Income 11.5 2.73 +321.77% 5.57 +106.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.76 2.33 +318.88% 4.73 +106.34%