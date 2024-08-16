PG Foils Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 106.33% YOY

PG Foils Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 52.71% YoY & profit increased by 106.33% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
PG Foils Q1 Results Live
PG Foils Q1 Results Live

PG Foils Q1 Results Live : PG Foils Q1 Results Live: PG Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.71% and the profit increased by 106.33% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the profit surged by an astounding 321.77%.

The company managed to trim its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a rise of 55.82% YoY. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis while still dealing with higher annual costs.

Operating income for PG Foils was robust, increasing by 61.24% QoQ and 62.01% YoY. This growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and efficient resource utilization.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.76, marking a significant increase of 106.34% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS suggests improved profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, PG Foils has delivered a 0.53% return in the last week, a 7.37% return over the past six months, and a 10.69% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate a steady performance in the stock market, contributing to investor confidence.

Currently, PG Foils has a market capitalization of 234.54 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 296.8 and a low of 160.3, showcasing its price volatility over the past year.

PG Foils Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127.91104.95+21.87%83.76+52.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.967.2-3.35%4.47+55.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.39-27.82%1-0%
Total Operating Expense130.01110.37+17.79%89.29+45.61%
Operating Income-2.1-5.42+61.24%-5.53+62.01%
Net Income Before Taxes13.92.25+518.27%6.25+122.52%
Net Income11.52.73+321.77%5.57+106.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.762.33+318.88%4.73+106.34%
₹11.5Cr
₹127.91Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
PG Foils Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 106.33% YOY

