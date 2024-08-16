PG Foils Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 106.33% YOY

PG Foils Q1 Results Live : PG Foils Q1 Results Live: PG Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.71% and the profit increased by 106.33% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the profit surged by an astounding 321.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company managed to trim its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a rise of 55.82% YoY. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis while still dealing with higher annual costs.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income for PG Foils was robust, increasing by 61.24% QoQ and 62.01% YoY. This growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and efficient resource utilization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.76, marking a significant increase of 106.34% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS suggests improved profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, PG Foils has delivered a 0.53% return in the last week, a 7.37% return over the past six months, and a 10.69% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate a steady performance in the stock market, contributing to investor confidence.

Currently, PG Foils has a market capitalization of ₹234.54 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹296.8 and a low of ₹160.3, showcasing its price volatility over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PG Foils Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127.91 104.95 +21.87% 83.76 +52.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.96 7.2 -3.35% 4.47 +55.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 1 1.39 -27.82% 1 -0% Total Operating Expense 130.01 110.37 +17.79% 89.29 +45.61% Operating Income -2.1 -5.42 +61.24% -5.53 +62.01% Net Income Before Taxes 13.9 2.25 +518.27% 6.25 +122.52% Net Income 11.5 2.73 +321.77% 5.57 +106.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.76 2.33 +318.88% 4.73 +106.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.5Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹127.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar