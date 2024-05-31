Hello User
PG Foils Q4 results : profit at ₹2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 45.08% YoY

PG Foils Q4 Results Live

PG Foils Q4 Results Live : PG Foils declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 45.08% & the profit came at 2.73cr.

It is noteworthy that PG Foils had declared a loss of 4.75cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 54.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 32.35% q-o-q & increased by 1.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.5% q-o-q & increased by 52.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.33 for Q4 which increased by 133.91% Y-o-Y.

PG Foils has delivered -3.48% return in the last 1 week, -2.07% return in the last 6 months, and 7.93% YTD return.

Currently, PG Foils has a market cap of 228.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 296.8 & 160.3 respectively.

PG Foils Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue104.9568.09+54.15%72.34+45.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.210.64-32.35%7.09+1.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.391+38.54%1.06+30.59%
Total Operating Expense110.3777.34+42.7%83.82+31.67%
Operating Income-5.42-9.26+41.5%-11.48+52.82%
Net Income Before Taxes2.2510.19-77.93%-7.26+130.99%
Net Income2.738.29-67.11%-4.75+157.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.337.03-66.86%-6.87+133.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.73Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹104.95Cr

