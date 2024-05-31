PG Foils Q4 results : profit at ₹2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 45.08% YoY

PG Foils Q4 results : Revenue increased by 45.08% YoY & profit at ₹ 2.73Cr

PG Foils Q4 Results Live : PG Foils declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 45.08% & the profit came at ₹2.73cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that PG Foils had declared a loss of ₹4.75cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 54.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 32.35% q-o-q & increased by 1.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.5% q-o-q & increased by 52.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.33 for Q4 which increased by 133.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PG Foils has delivered -3.48% return in the last 1 week, -2.07% return in the last 6 months, and 7.93% YTD return.

Currently, PG Foils has a market cap of ₹228.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹296.8 & ₹160.3 respectively.

PG Foils Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 104.95 68.09 +54.15% 72.34 +45.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.2 10.64 -32.35% 7.09 +1.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.39 1 +38.54% 1.06 +30.59% Total Operating Expense 110.37 77.34 +42.7% 83.82 +31.67% Operating Income -5.42 -9.26 +41.5% -11.48 +52.82% Net Income Before Taxes 2.25 10.19 -77.93% -7.26 +130.99% Net Income 2.73 8.29 -67.11% -4.75 +157.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.33 7.03 -66.86% -6.87 +133.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.73Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹104.95Cr

