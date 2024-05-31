PG Foils Q4 results : profit at ₹2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 45.08% YoY

PG Foils Q4 Results Live : PG Foils declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 45.08% & the profit came at ₹2.73cr.
It is noteworthy that PG Foils had declared a loss of ₹4.75cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 54.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 32.35% q-o-q & increased by 1.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 41.5% q-o-q & increased by 52.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.33 for Q4 which increased by 133.91% Y-o-Y.
PG Foils has delivered -3.48% return in the last 1 week, -2.07% return in the last 6 months, and 7.93% YTD return.
Currently, PG Foils has a market cap of ₹228.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹296.8 & ₹160.3 respectively.
PG Foils Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|104.95
|68.09
|+54.15%
|72.34
|+45.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.2
|10.64
|-32.35%
|7.09
|+1.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.39
|1
|+38.54%
|1.06
|+30.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.37
|77.34
|+42.7%
|83.82
|+31.67%
|Operating Income
|-5.42
|-9.26
|+41.5%
|-11.48
|+52.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.25
|10.19
|-77.93%
|-7.26
|+130.99%
|Net Income
|2.73
|8.29
|-67.11%
|-4.75
|+157.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.33
|7.03
|-66.86%
|-6.87
|+133.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.73Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹104.95Cr
