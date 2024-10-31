P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.57% YoY

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live : P&G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q1 results on 30 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.28% year-over-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.57%. In contrast, the company reported significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue surging by 21.83% and profit skyrocketing by 161.41%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.49% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs amid the challenging market environment.

Despite the dip in revenue, P&G Hygiene & Health Care's operating income demonstrated remarkable resilience, up by 165.78% sequentially and 3.03% year-over-year, indicating enhanced efficiency and better management of costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹65.28, marking a slight increase of 0.57% compared to the same quarter last year. This uptick in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the revenue decline.

In terms of stock performance, P&G Hygiene & Health Care has faced a -0.33% return over the past week, a 0.48% return over the last six months, and a significant -6.1% year-to-date return, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance this year.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹52,741.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19,180.35 and a low of ₹15,345.40, showcasing a range of trading activity over the past year.

As of 31 October 2024, among the three analysts covering P&G Hygiene & Health Care, one has assigned a 'Hold' rating, another a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting a mix of sentiments among market experts.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 October 2024 suggests a 'Buy' rating, indicating optimism regarding the company's future performance despite recent challenges.

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1135.16 931.75 +21.83% 1138.35 -0.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 233.45 220.84 +5.71% 217.19 +7.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.7 13.4 -12.69% 14.3 -18.18% Total Operating Expense 856.38 826.86 +3.57% 867.76 -1.31% Operating Income 278.78 104.89 +165.78% 270.59 +3.03% Net Income Before Taxes 285.37 112.28 +154.16% 284.47 +0.32% Net Income 211.9 81.06 +161.41% 210.69 +0.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 65.28 27.87 +134.25% 64.91 +0.57%