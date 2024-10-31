P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.57% YoY

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.28% YoY & profit increased by 0.57% YoY.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live
P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live : P&G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q1 results on 30 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.28% year-over-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.57%. In contrast, the company reported significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue surging by 21.83% and profit skyrocketing by 161.41%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.49% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs amid the challenging market environment.

Despite the dip in revenue, P&G Hygiene & Health Care's operating income demonstrated remarkable resilience, up by 165.78% sequentially and 3.03% year-over-year, indicating enhanced efficiency and better management of costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 65.28, marking a slight increase of 0.57% compared to the same quarter last year. This uptick in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the revenue decline.

In terms of stock performance, P&G Hygiene & Health Care has faced a -0.33% return over the past week, a 0.48% return over the last six months, and a significant -6.1% year-to-date return, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance this year.

The company's current market capitalization is 52,741.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 19,180.35 and a low of 15,345.40, showcasing a range of trading activity over the past year.

As of 31 October 2024, among the three analysts covering P&G Hygiene & Health Care, one has assigned a 'Hold' rating, another a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting a mix of sentiments among market experts.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 October 2024 suggests a 'Buy' rating, indicating optimism regarding the company's future performance despite recent challenges.

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1135.16931.75+21.83%1138.35-0.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total233.45220.84+5.71%217.19+7.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.713.4-12.69%14.3-18.18%
Total Operating Expense856.38826.86+3.57%867.76-1.31%
Operating Income278.78104.89+165.78%270.59+3.03%
Net Income Before Taxes285.37112.28+154.16%284.47+0.32%
Net Income211.981.06+161.41%210.69+0.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS65.2827.87+134.25%64.91+0.57%
