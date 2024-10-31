P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.57% YoY

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 Results Live : P&G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q1 results on 30 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance with revenue declining by 0.28% year-over-year while profit saw a modest increase of 0.57%. In contrast, the company reported significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue surging by 21.83% and profit skyrocketing by 161.41%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.49% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs amid the challenging market environment.
Despite the dip in revenue, P&G Hygiene & Health Care's operating income demonstrated remarkable resilience, up by 165.78% sequentially and 3.03% year-over-year, indicating enhanced efficiency and better management of costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹65.28, marking a slight increase of 0.57% compared to the same quarter last year. This uptick in EPS may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the revenue decline.
In terms of stock performance, P&G Hygiene & Health Care has faced a -0.33% return over the past week, a 0.48% return over the last six months, and a significant -6.1% year-to-date return, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance this year.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹52,741.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19,180.35 and a low of ₹15,345.40, showcasing a range of trading activity over the past year.
As of 31 October 2024, among the three analysts covering P&G Hygiene & Health Care, one has assigned a 'Hold' rating, another a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting a mix of sentiments among market experts.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 October 2024 suggests a 'Buy' rating, indicating optimism regarding the company's future performance despite recent challenges.
P&G Hygiene & Health Care Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1135.16
|931.75
|+21.83%
|1138.35
|-0.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|233.45
|220.84
|+5.71%
|217.19
|+7.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.7
|13.4
|-12.69%
|14.3
|-18.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|856.38
|826.86
|+3.57%
|867.76
|-1.31%
|Operating Income
|278.78
|104.89
|+165.78%
|270.59
|+3.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|285.37
|112.28
|+154.16%
|284.47
|+0.32%
|Net Income
|211.9
|81.06
|+161.41%
|210.69
|+0.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|65.28
|27.87
|+134.25%
|64.91
|+0.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹211.9Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1135.16Cr
