P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.4% YoY

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.29% YoY & profit decreased by 46.4% YoY.

Published29 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live
P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live : P&G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q4 results on 29 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline saw an increase of 9.29% year-over-year (YoY), while the bottom line took a significant hit, with profits falling by 46.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 7.03%, and profit decreased by a staggering 47.49%.

The financial strain is evident in the rising costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 13.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and skyrocketed by 164.38% YoY. This significant rise in expenses has had a direct impact on the company's operating income, which plummeted by 56.79% QoQ and decreased by 47.42% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 27.87, marking a decrease of 40.19% YoY. Despite the challenging quarter, the company has managed to deliver a -0.45% return in the last week, 7.89% return in the last six months, and a -1.77% year-to-date (YTD) return.

P&G Hygiene & Health Care currently boasts a market capitalization of 55,170.59 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 19,180.35 and a 52-week low of 15,345.4, reflecting the volatility in its trading performance.

As of 29 Aug, 2024, out of the three analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent downturn in profits.

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue931.751002.17-7.03%852.53+9.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total220.84194.18+13.73%83.53+164.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.414.54-7.84%15.41-13.04%
Total Operating Expense826.86759.4+8.88%653.05+26.62%
Operating Income104.89242.77-56.79%199.48-47.42%
Net Income Before Taxes112.28233.94-52%206.58-45.65%
Net Income81.06154.37-47.49%151.24-46.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.8747.56-41.41%46.59-40.19%
FAQs
₹81.06Cr
₹931.75Cr
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsP&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.4% YoY

