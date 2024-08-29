P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.4% YoY

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live : P&G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q4 results on 29 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline saw an increase of 9.29% year-over-year (YoY), while the bottom line took a significant hit, with profits falling by 46.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 7.03%, and profit decreased by a staggering 47.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial strain is evident in the rising costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 13.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and skyrocketed by 164.38% YoY. This significant rise in expenses has had a direct impact on the company's operating income, which plummeted by 56.79% QoQ and decreased by 47.42% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹27.87, marking a decrease of 40.19% YoY. Despite the challenging quarter, the company has managed to deliver a -0.45% return in the last week, 7.89% return in the last six months, and a -1.77% year-to-date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P&G Hygiene & Health Care currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹55,170.59 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹19,180.35 and a 52-week low of ₹15,345.4, reflecting the volatility in its trading performance.

As of 29 Aug, 2024, out of the three analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent downturn in profits.

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 931.75 1002.17 -7.03% 852.53 +9.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 220.84 194.18 +13.73% 83.53 +164.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.4 14.54 -7.84% 15.41 -13.04% Total Operating Expense 826.86 759.4 +8.88% 653.05 +26.62% Operating Income 104.89 242.77 -56.79% 199.48 -47.42% Net Income Before Taxes 112.28 233.94 -52% 206.58 -45.65% Net Income 81.06 154.37 -47.49% 151.24 -46.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.87 47.56 -41.41% 46.59 -40.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹81.06Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹931.75Cr

