P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.4% YoY

P&G Hygiene & Health Care Q4 Results Live : P&G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q4 results on 29 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline saw an increase of 9.29% year-over-year (YoY), while the bottom line took a significant hit, with profits falling by 46.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 7.03%, and profit decreased by a staggering 47.49%.
The financial strain is evident in the rising costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 13.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and skyrocketed by 164.38% YoY. This significant rise in expenses has had a direct impact on the company's operating income, which plummeted by 56.79% QoQ and decreased by 47.42% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹27.87, marking a decrease of 40.19% YoY. Despite the challenging quarter, the company has managed to deliver a -0.45% return in the last week, 7.89% return in the last six months, and a -1.77% year-to-date (YTD) return.
P&G Hygiene & Health Care currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹55,170.59 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹19,180.35 and a 52-week low of ₹15,345.4, reflecting the volatility in its trading performance.
As of 29 Aug, 2024, out of the three analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent downturn in profits.
P&G Hygiene & Health Care Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|931.75
|1002.17
|-7.03%
|852.53
|+9.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|220.84
|194.18
|+13.73%
|83.53
|+164.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.4
|14.54
|-7.84%
|15.41
|-13.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|826.86
|759.4
|+8.88%
|653.05
|+26.62%
|Operating Income
|104.89
|242.77
|-56.79%
|199.48
|-47.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112.28
|233.94
|-52%
|206.58
|-45.65%
|Net Income
|81.06
|154.37
|-47.49%
|151.24
|-46.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.87
|47.56
|-41.41%
|46.59
|-40.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹81.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹931.75Cr
