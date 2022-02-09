OPEN APP
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to 3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

The company's revenue from operations rose 3% to 10,447 crore during the reporting period as against 10,142 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The board has also approved the payment of second interim dividend of 5.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, the company board in its meeting held on 15 December 2021, had declared an interim dividend of 7 per share (including special dividend of 3 per share) (face value of 10 each) for 2021-22 and subsequently paid on January 11, 2022.

PGCIL is mainly engaged in the business of power transmission.

