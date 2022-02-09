Power Grid net profit drops marginally to 3,292 cr in December quarter

Power Grid net profit drops marginally to ₹3,292 cr in December quarter1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
Power Grid Q3 results: The company's revenue from operations rose 3% to ₹10,447 crore during the reporting period
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to ₹3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.
The company's revenue from operations rose 3% to ₹10,447 crore during the reporting period as against ₹10,142 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The board has also approved the payment of second interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
Earlier, the company board in its meeting held on 15 December 2021, had declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share (including special dividend of ₹3 per share) (face value of ₹10 each) for 2021-22 and subsequently paid on January 11, 2022.
PGCIL is mainly engaged in the business of power transmission.
