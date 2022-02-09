Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Power Grid net profit drops marginally to 3,292 cr in December quarter

Power Grid net profit drops marginally to 3,292 cr in December quarter

On Wednesday, Power Grid shares closed flat at 209.95 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 07:02 PM IST Livemint

Power Grid Q3 results: The company's revenue from operations rose 3% to 10,447 crore during the reporting period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to 3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period.

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to 3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company's revenue from operations rose 3% to 10,447 crore during the reporting period as against 10,142 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The board has also approved the payment of second interim dividend of 5.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, the company board in its meeting held on 15 December 2021, had declared an interim dividend of 7 per share (including special dividend of 3 per share) (face value of 10 each) for 2021-22 and subsequently paid on January 11, 2022.

PGCIL is mainly engaged in the business of power transmission.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!