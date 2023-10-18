PhonePe revenue jumps 77% to ₹2,914 crore in FY23
PhonePe's revenue growth is led primarily by the company’s focus on market expansion and leadership in the digital payments market, especially in major revenue-contributing use cases like Money Transfers, Mobile Recharges and Bill Payments, the company said.
PhonePe, the digital payments and financial services company, reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,914 crore in FY23, registering a growth of 77% over FY22 revenue of ₹1,646 crore.
