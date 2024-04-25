Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹0.83Cr, Revenue decreased by 73.47% YoY

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 Results Live : Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 73.47% & the profit came at ₹0.83cr.
It is noteworthy that Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries had declared a loss of ₹0.33cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q & decreased by 22.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 155.98% q-o-q & increased by 169.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.27 for Q4 which increased by 18.11% Y-o-Y.
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries has delivered 27.56% return in the last 1 week, 71.06% return in the last 6 months and 37.65% YTD return.
Currently, Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries has a market cap of ₹157.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹92.49 & ₹15.21 respectively.
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.85
|1.01
|-15.77%
|3.2
|-73.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.14
|-0.72%
|0.18
|-22.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.72
|0.72
|+0.26%
|0.72
|-0.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|-0.28
|3.02
|-109.3%
|4.81
|-105.85%
|Operating Income
|1.13
|-2.02
|+155.98%
|-1.61
|+169.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.66
|-1.88
|+188.16%
|-0.47
|+454.77%
|Net Income
|0.83
|-1.38
|+160.27%
|-0.33
|+352.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.27
|-0.6
|+55.04%
|-0.33
|+18.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.83Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!