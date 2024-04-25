Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹0.83Cr, Revenue decreased by 73.47% YoY

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 73.47% YoY & profit at ₹ 0.83Cr

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 Results Live : Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 73.47% & the profit came at ₹0.83cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries had declared a loss of ₹0.33cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q & decreased by 22.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 155.98% q-o-q & increased by 169.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.27 for Q4 which increased by 18.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries has delivered 27.56% return in the last 1 week, 71.06% return in the last 6 months and 37.65% YTD return.

Currently, Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries has a market cap of ₹157.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹92.49 & ₹15.21 respectively.

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.85 1.01 -15.77% 3.2 -73.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.14 -0.72% 0.18 -22.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.72 0.72 +0.26% 0.72 -0.33% Total Operating Expense -0.28 3.02 -109.3% 4.81 -105.85% Operating Income 1.13 -2.02 +155.98% -1.61 +169.99% Net Income Before Taxes 1.66 -1.88 +188.16% -0.47 +454.77% Net Income 0.83 -1.38 +160.27% -0.33 +352.66% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.27 -0.6 +55.04% -0.33 +18.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.83Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.85Cr

