Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 results : profit at 0.83Cr, Revenue decreased by 73.47% YoY

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹0.83Cr, Revenue decreased by 73.47% YoY

Livemint

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 73.47% YoY & profit at 0.83Cr

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 Results Live

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Q4 Results Live : Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 73.47% & the profit came at 0.83cr.

It is noteworthy that Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries had declared a loss of 0.33cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q & decreased by 22.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 155.98% q-o-q & increased by 169.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.27 for Q4 which increased by 18.11% Y-o-Y.

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries has delivered 27.56% return in the last 1 week, 71.06% return in the last 6 months and 37.65% YTD return.

Currently, Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries has a market cap of 157.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 92.49 & 15.21 respectively.

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.851.01-15.77%3.2-73.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.14-0.72%0.18-22.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.720.72+0.26%0.72-0.33%
Total Operating Expense-0.283.02-109.3%4.81-105.85%
Operating Income1.13-2.02+155.98%-1.61+169.99%
Net Income Before Taxes1.66-1.88+188.16%-0.47+454.77%
Net Income0.83-1.38+160.27%-0.33+352.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.27-0.6+55.04%-0.33+18.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.83Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.85Cr

