Pidilite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.1% YOY

Published8 Aug 2024
Pidilite Industries Q1 Results Live : Pidilite Industries declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.67% & the profit increased by 21.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.01% and the profit increased by 88.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.67% q-o-q & increased by 17.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 85.45% q-o-q & increased by 14.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.14 for Q1 which increased by 21.09% Y-o-Y.

Pidilite Industries has delivered -1.05% return in the last 1 week, 16.95% return in last 6 months and 16.12% YTD return.

Currently the Pidilite Industries has a market cap of 160356.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3243.05 & 2292.55 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 7 analysts have given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Pidilite Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3395.352901.85+17.01%3275.11+3.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total417.2373.6+11.67%355.45+17.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization84.42112.53-24.98%73.43+14.97%
Total Operating Expense2667.032509.12+6.29%2641.59+0.96%
Operating Income728.32392.73+85.45%633.52+14.96%
Net Income Before Taxes769.63426.2+80.58%644.12+19.49%
Net Income566.92300.59+88.6%468.16+21.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.146.9+61.35%9.2+21.09%
₹566.92Cr
₹3395.35Cr
