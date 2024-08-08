Pidilite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.1% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q1 Results Live : Pidilite Industries declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.67% & the profit increased by 21.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.01% and the profit increased by 88.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.67% q-o-q & increased by 17.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 85.45% q-o-q & increased by 14.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.14 for Q1 which increased by 21.09% Y-o-Y.

Pidilite Industries has delivered -1.05% return in the last 1 week, 16.95% return in last 6 months and 16.12% YTD return.

Currently the Pidilite Industries has a market cap of ₹160356.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3243.05 & ₹2292.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 7 analysts have given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Pidilite Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3395.35 2901.85 +17.01% 3275.11 +3.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 417.2 373.6 +11.67% 355.45 +17.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 84.42 112.53 -24.98% 73.43 +14.97% Total Operating Expense 2667.03 2509.12 +6.29% 2641.59 +0.96% Operating Income 728.32 392.73 +85.45% 633.52 +14.96% Net Income Before Taxes 769.63 426.2 +80.58% 644.12 +19.49% Net Income 566.92 300.59 +88.6% 468.16 +21.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.14 6.9 +61.35% 9.2 +21.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹566.92Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3395.35Cr

