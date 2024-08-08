Pidilite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.1% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q1 Results Live : Pidilite Industries declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.67% & the profit increased by 21.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.01% and the profit increased by 88.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.67% q-o-q & increased by 17.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 85.45% q-o-q & increased by 14.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.14 for Q1 which increased by 21.09% Y-o-Y.
Pidilite Industries has delivered -1.05% return in the last 1 week, 16.95% return in last 6 months and 16.12% YTD return.
Currently the Pidilite Industries has a market cap of ₹160356.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3243.05 & ₹2292.55 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 7 analysts have given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Pidilite Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3395.35
|2901.85
|+17.01%
|3275.11
|+3.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|417.2
|373.6
|+11.67%
|355.45
|+17.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|84.42
|112.53
|-24.98%
|73.43
|+14.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|2667.03
|2509.12
|+6.29%
|2641.59
|+0.96%
|Operating Income
|728.32
|392.73
|+85.45%
|633.52
|+14.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|769.63
|426.2
|+80.58%
|644.12
|+19.49%
|Net Income
|566.92
|300.59
|+88.6%
|468.16
|+21.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.14
|6.9
|+61.35%
|9.2
|+21.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹566.92Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3395.35Cr
