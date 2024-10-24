Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.75% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live : Pidilite Industries has released its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a year-on-year profit increase of 18.75%. The company's topline revenue saw a growth of 5.16% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Pidilite's revenue experienced a decline of 4.73%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.71%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term despite the positive year-on-year growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 4.42% quarter-on-quarter and 19.96% year-on-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profitability when viewed sequentially.

Operating income saw a decrease of 6.51% quarter-on-quarter but still managed to grow by 12.64% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to improve its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹10.49, marking an 18.53% increase compared to the same period last year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it signifies higher profitability per share.

Despite the positive performance in the second quarter, Pidilite Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week, though it has achieved a return of 4.76% over the last six months and an impressive 13.83% year-to-date.

As of now, Pidilite Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹157197.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3415 and a low of ₹2292.55. This indicates a healthy trading range and investor interest in the stock.

Among the 13 analysts tracking Pidilite Industries, there is a mixed consensus on the stock's performance. Currently, 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 have a 'Hold' rating, and 5 analysts recommend 'Buy'. Overall, the consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 remains to 'Hold'.

Pidilite Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3234.91 3395.35 -4.73% 3076.04 +5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 435.62 417.2 +4.42% 363.15 +19.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.88 84.42 +4.1% 75.21 +16.85% Total Operating Expense 2553.98 2667.03 -4.24% 2471.54 +3.34% Operating Income 680.93 728.32 -6.51% 604.5 +12.64% Net Income Before Taxes 725.1 769.63 -5.79% 621.61 +16.65% Net Income 534.56 566.92 -5.71% 450.15 +18.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.49 11.14 -5.83% 8.85 +18.53%