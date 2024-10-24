Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.75% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 18.75% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live
Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live : Pidilite Industries has released its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a year-on-year profit increase of 18.75%. The company's topline revenue saw a growth of 5.16% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Pidilite's revenue experienced a decline of 4.73%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.71%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term despite the positive year-on-year growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 4.42% quarter-on-quarter and 19.96% year-on-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profitability when viewed sequentially.

Operating income saw a decrease of 6.51% quarter-on-quarter but still managed to grow by 12.64% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to improve its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 10.49, marking an 18.53% increase compared to the same period last year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it signifies higher profitability per share.

Despite the positive performance in the second quarter, Pidilite Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week, though it has achieved a return of 4.76% over the last six months and an impressive 13.83% year-to-date.

As of now, Pidilite Industries holds a market capitalization of 157197.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 3415 and a low of 2292.55. This indicates a healthy trading range and investor interest in the stock.

Among the 13 analysts tracking Pidilite Industries, there is a mixed consensus on the stock's performance. Currently, 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 have a 'Hold' rating, and 5 analysts recommend 'Buy'. Overall, the consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 remains to 'Hold'.

Pidilite Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3234.913395.35-4.73%3076.04+5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total435.62417.2+4.42%363.15+19.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.8884.42+4.1%75.21+16.85%
Total Operating Expense2553.982667.03-4.24%2471.54+3.34%
Operating Income680.93728.32-6.51%604.5+12.64%
Net Income Before Taxes725.1769.63-5.79%621.61+16.65%
Net Income534.56566.92-5.71%450.15+18.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.4911.14-5.83%8.85+18.53%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹534.56Cr
₹3234.91Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.75% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.15 (0.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.45
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.41%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.65
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.8 (-3.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.