Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.75% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live : Pidilite Industries has released its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a year-on-year profit increase of 18.75%. The company's topline revenue saw a growth of 5.16% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Pidilite's revenue experienced a decline of 4.73%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.71%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term despite the positive year-on-year growth.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 4.42% quarter-on-quarter and 19.96% year-on-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profitability when viewed sequentially.
Operating income saw a decrease of 6.51% quarter-on-quarter but still managed to grow by 12.64% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to improve its operational efficiency over the longer term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹10.49, marking an 18.53% increase compared to the same period last year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it signifies higher profitability per share.
Despite the positive performance in the second quarter, Pidilite Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week, though it has achieved a return of 4.76% over the last six months and an impressive 13.83% year-to-date.
As of now, Pidilite Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹157197.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3415 and a low of ₹2292.55. This indicates a healthy trading range and investor interest in the stock.
Among the 13 analysts tracking Pidilite Industries, there is a mixed consensus on the stock's performance. Currently, 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 have a 'Hold' rating, and 5 analysts recommend 'Buy'. Overall, the consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 remains to 'Hold'.
Pidilite Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3234.91
|3395.35
|-4.73%
|3076.04
|+5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|435.62
|417.2
|+4.42%
|363.15
|+19.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.88
|84.42
|+4.1%
|75.21
|+16.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|2553.98
|2667.03
|-4.24%
|2471.54
|+3.34%
|Operating Income
|680.93
|728.32
|-6.51%
|604.5
|+12.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|725.1
|769.63
|-5.79%
|621.61
|+16.65%
|Net Income
|534.56
|566.92
|-5.71%
|450.15
|+18.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.49
|11.14
|-5.83%
|8.85
|+18.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹534.56Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3234.91Cr
