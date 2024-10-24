Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.75% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.75% YOY

Livemint

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 18.75% YoY.

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Live : Pidilite Industries has released its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a year-on-year profit increase of 18.75%. The company's topline revenue saw a growth of 5.16% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Pidilite's revenue experienced a decline of 4.73%, while profit saw a decrease of 5.71%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term despite the positive year-on-year growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 4.42% quarter-on-quarter and 19.96% year-on-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the decline in profitability when viewed sequentially.

Operating income saw a decrease of 6.51% quarter-on-quarter but still managed to grow by 12.64% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to improve its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 10.49, marking an 18.53% increase compared to the same period last year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it signifies higher profitability per share.

Despite the positive performance in the second quarter, Pidilite Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week, though it has achieved a return of 4.76% over the last six months and an impressive 13.83% year-to-date.

As of now, Pidilite Industries holds a market capitalization of 157197.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 3415 and a low of 2292.55. This indicates a healthy trading range and investor interest in the stock.

Among the 13 analysts tracking Pidilite Industries, there is a mixed consensus on the stock's performance. Currently, 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 have a 'Hold' rating, and 5 analysts recommend 'Buy'. Overall, the consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 remains to 'Hold'.

Pidilite Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3234.913395.35-4.73%3076.04+5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total435.62417.2+4.42%363.15+19.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.8884.42+4.1%75.21+16.85%
Total Operating Expense2553.982667.03-4.24%2471.54+3.34%
Operating Income680.93728.32-6.51%604.5+12.64%
Net Income Before Taxes725.1769.63-5.79%621.61+16.65%
Net Income534.56566.92-5.71%450.15+18.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.4911.14-5.83%8.85+18.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹534.56Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3234.91Cr

