Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 67.83% YOY

Livemint

Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.42% YoY & profit increased by 67.83% YoY

Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Pidilite Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.42% & the profit increased by 67.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.75% and the profit increased by 13.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.67% q-o-q & increased by 55.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 67.89% Y-o-Y.

Pidilite Industries has delivered -9.76% return in the last 1 week, -3.25% return in last 6 months and -7.09% YTD return.

Currently the Pidilite Industries has a market cap of 128301.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2805 & 2250.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &4 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Pidilite Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3129.993076.04+1.75%2997.59+4.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total372.87363.15+2.68%308.75+20.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.4975.21+5.69%68.62+15.84%
Total Operating Expense2467.032471.54-0.18%2570.35-4.02%
Operating Income662.96604.5+9.67%427.24+55.17%
Net Income Before Taxes687.42621.61+10.59%418.88+64.11%
Net Income510.48450.15+13.4%304.17+67.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.048.85+13.45%5.98+67.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹510.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3129.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

