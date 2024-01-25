Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 67.83% YOY

Pidilite Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.42% & the profit increased by 67.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.75% and the profit increased by 13.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.67% q-o-q & increased by 55.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 67.89% Y-o-Y.

Pidilite Industries has delivered -9.76% return in the last 1 week, -3.25% return in last 6 months and -7.09% YTD return.

Currently the Pidilite Industries has a market cap of ₹128301.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2805 & ₹2250.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &4 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Pidilite Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3129.99 3076.04 +1.75% 2997.59 +4.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 372.87 363.15 +2.68% 308.75 +20.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.49 75.21 +5.69% 68.62 +15.84% Total Operating Expense 2467.03 2471.54 -0.18% 2570.35 -4.02% Operating Income 662.96 604.5 +9.67% 427.24 +55.17% Net Income Before Taxes 687.42 621.61 +10.59% 418.88 +64.11% Net Income 510.48 450.15 +13.4% 304.17 +67.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.04 8.85 +13.45% 5.98 +67.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹510.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3129.99Cr

