Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 67.83% YOY

Pidilite Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.42% & the profit increased by 67.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.75% and the profit increased by 13.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.67% q-o-q & increased by 55.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 67.89% Y-o-Y.
Pidilite Industries has delivered -9.76% return in the last 1 week, -3.25% return in last 6 months and -7.09% YTD return.
Currently the Pidilite Industries has a market cap of ₹128301.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2805 & ₹2250.05 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &4 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
Pidilite Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3129.99
|3076.04
|+1.75%
|2997.59
|+4.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|372.87
|363.15
|+2.68%
|308.75
|+20.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.49
|75.21
|+5.69%
|68.62
|+15.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|2467.03
|2471.54
|-0.18%
|2570.35
|-4.02%
|Operating Income
|662.96
|604.5
|+9.67%
|427.24
|+55.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|687.42
|621.61
|+10.59%
|418.88
|+64.11%
|Net Income
|510.48
|450.15
|+13.4%
|304.17
|+67.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.04
|8.85
|+13.45%
|5.98
|+67.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹510.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3129.99Cr
