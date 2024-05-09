Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.2% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : Pidilite Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.91% & the profit increased by 6.2% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.29% and the profit decreased by 41.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.2% q-o-q & increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 40.76% q-o-q & increased by 2.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.9 for Q4 which increased by 24.13% Y-o-Y.
Pidilite Industries has delivered -2.35% return in the last 1 week, 21% return in the last 6 months and 8.66% YTD return.
Currently, Pidilite Industries has a market cap of ₹150052.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3118 & ₹2292.55 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 7 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Pidilite Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2901.85
|3129.99
|-7.29%
|2689.25
|+7.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|373.6
|372.87
|+0.2%
|317.91
|+17.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|112.53
|79.49
|+41.56%
|76.16
|+47.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|2509.12
|2467.03
|+1.71%
|2306.25
|+8.8%
|Operating Income
|392.73
|662.96
|-40.76%
|383
|+2.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|426.2
|687.42
|-38%
|392.52
|+8.58%
|Net Income
|300.59
|510.48
|-41.12%
|283.03
|+6.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.9
|10.04
|-31.23%
|5.56
|+24.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹300.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2901.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!