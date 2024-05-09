Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.2% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.2% YOY

Livemint

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.91% YoY & profit increased by 6.2% YoY

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : Pidilite Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.91% & the profit increased by 6.2% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.29% and the profit decreased by 41.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.2% q-o-q & increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40.76% q-o-q & increased by 2.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.9 for Q4 which increased by 24.13% Y-o-Y.

Pidilite Industries has delivered -2.35% return in the last 1 week, 21% return in the last 6 months and 8.66% YTD return.

Currently, Pidilite Industries has a market cap of 150052.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3118 & 2292.55 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 7 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Pidilite Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2901.853129.99-7.29%2689.25+7.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total373.6372.87+0.2%317.91+17.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization112.5379.49+41.56%76.16+47.75%
Total Operating Expense2509.122467.03+1.71%2306.25+8.8%
Operating Income392.73662.96-40.76%383+2.54%
Net Income Before Taxes426.2687.42-38%392.52+8.58%
Net Income300.59510.48-41.12%283.03+6.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.910.04-31.23%5.56+24.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹300.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2901.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

