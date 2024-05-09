Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.2% YOY

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Live : Pidilite Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.91% & the profit increased by 6.2% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.29% and the profit decreased by 41.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.2% q-o-q & increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 40.76% q-o-q & increased by 2.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.9 for Q4 which increased by 24.13% Y-o-Y.

Pidilite Industries has delivered -2.35% return in the last 1 week, 21% return in the last 6 months and 8.66% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Pidilite Industries has a market cap of ₹150052.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3118 & ₹2292.55 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 7 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pidilite Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2901.85 3129.99 -7.29% 2689.25 +7.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 373.6 372.87 +0.2% 317.91 +17.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 112.53 79.49 +41.56% 76.16 +47.75% Total Operating Expense 2509.12 2467.03 +1.71% 2306.25 +8.8% Operating Income 392.73 662.96 -40.76% 383 +2.54% Net Income Before Taxes 426.2 687.42 -38% 392.52 +8.58% Net Income 300.59 510.48 -41.12% 283.03 +6.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.9 10.04 -31.23% 5.56 +24.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹300.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2901.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!