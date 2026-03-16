Pilot to proof: India's agentic AI startups face a funding test

Lightspeed-backed Gushwork has opted to go the niche route and uses AI agents to help small and medium businesses generate leads, raising $9 million in seed funding from Susquehanna Asia VC. “We’re super opinionated as a software. Our agents work in a particular way to deliver a particular outcome for a larger industry,” said co-founder Nayrhit Bhattacharya. “We believe that while the use case is niche, the market is much larger.”