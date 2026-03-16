BENGALURU: India’s agentic artificial intelligence (AI) startups are running into a funding wall. Investors are moving away from “fund the narrative” and focusing on “fund the proof”, backing startups that show revenue traction or unique technology rather than just building applications on existing AI models.
Pilot to proof: India's agentic AI startups face a funding test
SummaryFrom early pilots to investor scrutiny, India’s agentic AI startups are facing a Series A bottleneck—only those with revenue traction or defensible technology are getting funded.
BENGALURU: India’s agentic artificial intelligence (AI) startups are running into a funding wall. Investors are moving away from “fund the narrative” and focusing on “fund the proof”, backing startups that show revenue traction or unique technology rather than just building applications on existing AI models.
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