Pioneer Embroideries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 81.32% YoY

Pioneer Embroideries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.32% & the profit decreased by 81.32% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit decreased by 75.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.88% q-o-q & increased by 12.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 83.6% q-o-q & increased by 546.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 83.33% Y-o-Y.
Pioneer Embroideries has delivered -3.99% return in the last 1 week, 32.07% return in the last 6 months, and 12.23% YTD return.
Currently, Pioneer Embroideries has a market cap of ₹146.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹67 & ₹26.3 respectively.
Pioneer Embroideries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.32
|82.51
|+3.4%
|65.97
|+29.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.35
|9.83
|-4.88%
|8.32
|+12.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.31
|3.1
|+6.71%
|2.1
|+57.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|82.63
|81.05
|+1.96%
|65.56
|+26.04%
|Operating Income
|2.68
|1.46
|+83.6%
|0.42
|+546.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.04
|0.06
|-37.04%
|0.24
|-82.64%
|Net Income
|0.03
|0.14
|-75.63%
|0.18
|-81.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.05
|-80.31%
|0.06
|-83.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹85.32Cr
