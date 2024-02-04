Pioneer Embroideries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 81.32% YoY

Pioneer Embroideries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.32% & the profit decreased by 81.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit decreased by 75.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.88% q-o-q & increased by 12.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 83.6% q-o-q & increased by 546.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 83.33% Y-o-Y.

Pioneer Embroideries has delivered -3.99% return in the last 1 week, 32.07% return in the last 6 months, and 12.23% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Pioneer Embroideries has a market cap of ₹146.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹67 & ₹26.3 respectively.

Pioneer Embroideries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.32 82.51 +3.4% 65.97 +29.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.35 9.83 -4.88% 8.32 +12.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.31 3.1 +6.71% 2.1 +57.45% Total Operating Expense 82.63 81.05 +1.96% 65.56 +26.04% Operating Income 2.68 1.46 +83.6% 0.42 +546.33% Net Income Before Taxes 0.04 0.06 -37.04% 0.24 -82.64% Net Income 0.03 0.14 -75.63% 0.18 -81.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.05 -80.31% 0.06 -83.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹85.32Cr

