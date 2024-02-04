Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pioneer Embroideries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 81.32% YoY

Pioneer Embroideries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 81.32% YoY

Livemint

Pioneer Embroideries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 29.32% YoY & Profit Decreased by 81.32% YoY

Pioneer Embroideries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Pioneer Embroideries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.32% & the profit decreased by 81.32% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit decreased by 75.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.88% q-o-q & increased by 12.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 83.6% q-o-q & increased by 546.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 83.33% Y-o-Y.

Pioneer Embroideries has delivered -3.99% return in the last 1 week, 32.07% return in the last 6 months, and 12.23% YTD return.

Currently, Pioneer Embroideries has a market cap of 146.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 67 & 26.3 respectively.

Pioneer Embroideries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.3282.51+3.4%65.97+29.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.359.83-4.88%8.32+12.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.313.1+6.71%2.1+57.45%
Total Operating Expense82.6381.05+1.96%65.56+26.04%
Operating Income2.681.46+83.6%0.42+546.33%
Net Income Before Taxes0.040.06-37.04%0.24-82.64%
Net Income0.030.14-75.63%0.18-81.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.05-80.31%0.06-83.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹85.32Cr

