Mumbai: Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹495.5 crore in the three months to June, up 10.5% from the same period last year.

Its total income stood at ₹3,002.8 crore, down 7.6% from the comparable quarter of the previous financial year.

Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd said in a statement that the company has delivered a resilient performance in Q1. “During the quarter, we substantially enhanced our liquidity position and strengthened our balance sheet. Despite the slowdown caused by the global pandemic, we signed an agreement with global investment firm - Carlyle, to raise strategic growth investment of $490m in Piramal Pharma," said Piramal.

In the financial services business, Piramal said, the company has made significant progress on its key strategic priorities as it continued to build multi-product, tech-enabled retail lending platform, as well as to increase granularity in the wholesale portfolio.

For the financial services business, the overall loan book stood at ₹51,265 crore and the company said it has increased granularity with top-10 exposures declining by close to ₹4,000 crore over last year. However, the loan book was down 9.4% from the same period last year.

The company said it conducted a scenario analysis at the onset of the covid-19 outbreak to assess its impact on the portfolio and has continued to take proactive corrective actions to mitigate potential risks.

“The group had estimated and recognised an additional expected credit loss of ₹1,903 crore on certain financial assets, on account of the anticipated effect of the global health pandemic and for the quarter ended 30 June, provision for excepted credit loss of ₹46 crore was made in line with RBI provisioning guidelines for moratorium," the company said.

The gross bad loan ratio or total bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.5% as against 2.4% as of 31 March. Its capital adequacy ratio was at 33% in the June quarter, compared to 31% in the sequential quarter. The company also said that its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.2, compared to 2.3 as on 31 March.

“With clearly-defined growth roadmaps in place for both our businesses, we are now at an inflection point to deliver sustainable long-term performance," said Piramal.

The company’s pharma business reported revenues of ₹1,038 crore in the June quarter, down 11% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. It said it has acquired a solid oral dosage drug product facility in the United States, in line with its strategy to also focus on inorganic opportunities.

Shares of the company closed at ₹1,369.05 on the BSE, down 3.81% from its previous close.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via