Piramal Enterprises posts 1,703 crore consolidated net loss in Q4

NEW DELHI : Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,703 crore for the January-March quarter as its financial services segment undertook a provision of ₹1,903 crore to cover the uncertainty in recovery of loans amid the global covid-19 pandemic.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the conglomerate had posted a ₹455 crore consolidated net profit.

“We have consciously shrunk our wholesale loan book by 12% and more importantly, reduced our large single borrower exposure by ₹4,200 Crores over the past year. Further, given the uncertain macro environment, we have created ₹1,903 crores of additional provision to mitigate potential contingencies in our financial services business," the company’s chairman Ajay Piramal said in a release.

The company’s financial segment posted an operational loss of ₹1,705 crore while the pharmaceutical segment recorded a ₹475 crore operating profit.

While revenue from the pharmaceutical business was up by a tenth at ₹1,623 crore, that from financial services were down by a similar proportion at ₹1,718 crore.

In the pharmaceutical business, revenue growth was led by its contract drug manufacturing and complex hospital generics operations, while consumer products segment was down 8%.

During a conference call with reporters, Piramal said that while the company faced some issues with disruption in import of pharmaceutical raw materials from China earlier in March, the low proportion of the imports and availability of alternatives has not caused a disruption in manufacturing of its medicines.

Piramal said that the company has significantly strengthened and deleveraged its balance sheet through multiple initiatives to raise capital. The company’s net debt reduced by ₹17,838 crore from last year to ₹37,283 Crore as of March-end.

Share Via