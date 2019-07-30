Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit jumps 21% to 461 crore

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21% jump in June-quarter net profit from a year ago due to high revenue and a fall in other expenses. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹461 crore, against ₹382 crore a year ago.

Revenue rose 21% to ₹3,506 crore during the first quarter, from ₹2,902 crore in the same quarter last year. Other expenses fell 2% to ₹1,400 crore.

The company said its total loan book grew 20% year-on-year to ₹56,605 crore. Housing finance loan book, which constitutes 11% of the company's overall loan book, grew four times to ₹6,110 crore from the year ago.

In the pharma segment, revenue grew 12% to ₹1,173 crore, while healthcare insights and analytics' revenue rose 15% to ₹319 crore during the quarter. Global Pharma EBITDA margins stood at a robust 22% during the quarter.

The company said it cleared seven regulatory inspections (including 2 USFDA inspections at its key facilities at Bethlehem and Lexington) and 41 customer audits during the June quarter.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises were trading at ₹1,805.20 on the BSE, up 0.8% from its previous close, while the Sensex fell 0.38% to 37,544.25.