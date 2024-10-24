Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 238.18% YOY

Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Piramal Enterprises declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 15.38% year-over-year (YoY) and a staggering profit increase of 238.18% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the company experienced a revenue growth of 8.69% but a profit decline of 10.2%. This mixed performance has raised eyebrows among analysts and investors alike.
The financial metrics reveal that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.84% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 14.91% YoY, indicating rising operational costs.
Notably, the operating income took a significant hit, down by 73.14% q-o-q and decreased by 49.09% YoY, prompting concerns about the company's cost management strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹6.76, marking an impressive increase of 333.64% YoY, which could provide some reassurance to shareholders amidst the other mixed signals.
In the last week, Piramal Enterprises has delivered a -5.42% return, although it has posted an 18.79% return over the last 6 months and a 12.12% return year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, the market capitalization of Piramal Enterprises stands at ₹23,448.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,143.8 and a low of ₹736.6.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, opinions vary, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, another 2 a Hold rating, and 1 analyst recommending a Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date suggests a Sell, reflecting a cautious outlook on the company’s future performance.
Piramal Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2214.54
|2037.42
|+8.69%
|1919.33
|+15.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|413.03
|379.5
|+8.84%
|359.44
|+14.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.43
|51.02
|+8.64%
|38.27
|+44.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|2012.51
|1285.23
|+56.59%
|1522.52
|+32.18%
|Operating Income
|202.03
|752.19
|-73.14%
|396.81
|-49.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|190.2
|247.93
|-23.28%
|58.92
|+222.81%
|Net Income
|162.97
|181.48
|-10.2%
|48.19
|+238.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.76
|-8.97
|+175.38%
|-2.89
|+333.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹162.97Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2214.54Cr
