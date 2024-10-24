Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 238.18% YOY

Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 238.18% YOY

Livemint

Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.38% YoY & profit increased by 238.18% YoY.

Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live

Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Piramal Enterprises declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 15.38% year-over-year (YoY) and a staggering profit increase of 238.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the company experienced a revenue growth of 8.69% but a profit decline of 10.2%. This mixed performance has raised eyebrows among analysts and investors alike.

The financial metrics reveal that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.84% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 14.91% YoY, indicating rising operational costs.

Notably, the operating income took a significant hit, down by 73.14% q-o-q and decreased by 49.09% YoY, prompting concerns about the company's cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 6.76, marking an impressive increase of 333.64% YoY, which could provide some reassurance to shareholders amidst the other mixed signals.

In the last week, Piramal Enterprises has delivered a -5.42% return, although it has posted an 18.79% return over the last 6 months and a 12.12% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, the market capitalization of Piramal Enterprises stands at 23,448.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,143.8 and a low of 736.6.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, opinions vary, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, another 2 a Hold rating, and 1 analyst recommending a Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date suggests a Sell, reflecting a cautious outlook on the company’s future performance.

Piramal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2214.542037.42+8.69%1919.33+15.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total413.03379.5+8.84%359.44+14.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.4351.02+8.64%38.27+44.84%
Total Operating Expense2012.511285.23+56.59%1522.52+32.18%
Operating Income202.03752.19-73.14%396.81-49.09%
Net Income Before Taxes190.2247.93-23.28%58.92+222.81%
Net Income162.97181.48-10.2%48.19+238.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.76-8.97+175.38%-2.89+333.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹162.97Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2214.54Cr

