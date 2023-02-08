Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported multifold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,545.37 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹887.96 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 41.4 per cent to ₹3,231.64 crore as against ₹2,285.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Piramal Enterprises had reported a loss of ₹1,536.39 crore in September quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) down 50.2 per cent at ₹993.6 crore as against ₹1,994.6 crore in the year ago period.

The company's total asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹64,867 crore. Piramal Enterprises' retail AUM grew 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,896 crore.

The disbursements grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 593 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,111 crore.

The company's scrip was down by 0.13 per cent to ₹840.55 on BSE.