Piramal Enterprises Q3 net profit rises nearly 300% to ₹3,545 cr, revenue up 41%
- The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 41.4 per cent to ₹3,231.64 crore as against ₹2,285.22 crore
Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported multifold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,545.37 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹887.96 crore in the year-ago period.
