Piramal Enterprises Q3 net profit rises nearly 300% to 3,545 cr, revenue up 41%

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Livemint
Blackstone will make an upfront payment of $850 million and take over the ownership and management of Piramal Glass. (Photo: Company website)

  • The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 41.4 per cent to 3,231.64 crore as against 2,285.22 crore

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported multifold rise in consolidated net profit to 3,545.37 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 887.96 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 41.4 per cent to 3,231.64 crore as against 2,285.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Piramal Enterprises had reported a loss of 1,536.39 crore in September quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) down 50.2 per cent at 993.6 crore as against 1,994.6 crore in the year ago period.

The company's total asset under management (AUM) stood at 64,867 crore. Piramal Enterprises' retail AUM grew 29 per cent year-on-year to 27,896 crore.

The disbursements grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 593 per cent year-on-year to 5,111 crore.

The company's scrip was down by 0.13 per cent to 840.55 on BSE.

