Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Piramal Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.3% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹38.56 Cr, a significant recovery from a loss of ₹2377.59 Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.33%.
However, the company faced rising costs, with Selling, General & Administrative expenses increasing by 2.8% quarter-on-quarter and up 19.39% year-on-year. This could impact future profitability if the trend continues.
The operating income showcased remarkable improvement, up by 210.31% quarter-on-quarter and 118.49% year-on-year. Despite this positive trend in operating income, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹-11.14 for Q3, a stark decline of 1426.19% year-on-year.
In the recent trading week, Piramal Enterprises has delivered a return of -10.81%. The stock has also seen a decline of -11.19% over the last six months and a year-to-date return of -17.22%.
Currently, Piramal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹20544.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1275 and a low of ₹736.6.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, market sentiment is cautious, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts rating it as Sell, 2 as Hold, and only 1 analyst giving a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Sell.
Piramal Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2310.42
|2214.54
|+4.33%
|2094.73
|+10.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|424.61
|413.03
|+2.8%
|355.66
|+19.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.12
|55.43
|-2.36%
|41.38
|+30.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|1683.51
|2012.51
|-16.35%
|5484.69
|-69.31%
|Operating Income
|626.91
|202.03
|+210.31%
|-3389.96
|+118.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.69
|190.2
|-52.32%
|-3335.1
|+102.72%
|Net Income
|38.56
|162.97
|-76.34%
|-2377.59
|+101.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-11.14
|6.76
|-264.79%
|0.84
|-1426.19%
