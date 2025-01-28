Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Piramal Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.3% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹38.56 Cr, a significant recovery from a loss of ₹2377.59 Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.33%.

However, the company faced rising costs, with Selling, General & Administrative expenses increasing by 2.8% quarter-on-quarter and up 19.39% year-on-year. This could impact future profitability if the trend continues.

Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income showcased remarkable improvement, up by 210.31% quarter-on-quarter and 118.49% year-on-year. Despite this positive trend in operating income, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹-11.14 for Q3, a stark decline of 1426.19% year-on-year.

In the recent trading week, Piramal Enterprises has delivered a return of -10.81%. The stock has also seen a decline of -11.19% over the last six months and a year-to-date return of -17.22%.

Currently, Piramal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹20544.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1275 and a low of ₹736.6.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, market sentiment is cautious, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts rating it as Sell, 2 as Hold, and only 1 analyst giving a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Sell.

Piramal Enterprises Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2310.42 2214.54 +4.33% 2094.73 +10.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 424.61 413.03 +2.8% 355.66 +19.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.12 55.43 -2.36% 41.38 +30.79% Total Operating Expense 1683.51 2012.51 -16.35% 5484.69 -69.31% Operating Income 626.91 202.03 +210.31% -3389.96 +118.49% Net Income Before Taxes 90.69 190.2 -52.32% -3335.1 +102.72% Net Income 38.56 162.97 -76.34% -2377.59 +101.62% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.14 6.76 -264.79% 0.84 -1426.19%