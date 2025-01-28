Piramal Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹38.56Cr, Revenue increased by 10.3% YoY

Piramal Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.3% YoY & profit at 38.56Cr

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Piramal Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.3% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at 38.56 Cr, a significant recovery from a loss of 2377.59 Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.33%.

However, the company faced rising costs, with Selling, General & Administrative expenses increasing by 2.8% quarter-on-quarter and up 19.39% year-on-year. This could impact future profitability if the trend continues.

Advertisement

Piramal Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income showcased remarkable improvement, up by 210.31% quarter-on-quarter and 118.49% year-on-year. Despite this positive trend in operating income, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at -11.14 for Q3, a stark decline of 1426.19% year-on-year.

In the recent trading week, Piramal Enterprises has delivered a return of -10.81%. The stock has also seen a decline of -11.19% over the last six months and a year-to-date return of -17.22%.

Currently, Piramal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of 20544.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1275 and a low of 736.6.

Advertisement

As of 28 Jan, 2025, market sentiment is cautious, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts rating it as Sell, 2 as Hold, and only 1 analyst giving a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Sell.

Piramal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2310.422214.54+4.33%2094.73+10.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total424.61413.03+2.8%355.66+19.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.1255.43-2.36%41.38+30.79%
Total Operating Expense1683.512012.51-16.35%5484.69-69.31%
Operating Income626.91202.03+210.31%-3389.96+118.49%
Net Income Before Taxes90.69190.2-52.32%-3335.1+102.72%
Net Income38.56162.97-76.34%-2377.59+101.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.146.76-264.79%0.84-1426.19%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPiramal Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹38.56Cr, Revenue increased by 10.3% YoY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹38.56Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2310.42Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts