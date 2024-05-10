Piramal Enterprises Q4 results : profit at ₹137.09Cr, Revenue increased by 1.36% YoY

Piramal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Piramal Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.36% and the profit reaching ₹137.09 crore. It is a significant improvement compared to the loss of ₹195.87 crore in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue saw a growth of 2.16% from the previous quarter, showcasing a positive trend in performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.94% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a significant 19.5% increase year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Piramal Enterprises surged by 115.25% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 82.52% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-22.07, marking a notable 71.09% increase year-on-year.

Despite the positive financial results, Piramal Enterprises has seen negative returns in the short term, with -3.2% in the last week, -9.43% in the last 6 months, and -3.89% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹20,011.62 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1139.95 and ₹721.2 respectively.

Analysts covering Piramal Enterprises have mixed recommendations, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst suggesting Sell, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 2 analysts favoring Strong Buy as of 10 May, 2024.

Piramal Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2140.04 2094.73 +2.16% 2111.41 +1.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 334.53 355.66 -5.94% 279.93 +19.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 712.11 41.38 +1620.9% 40.6 +1653.97% Total Operating Expense 1623.21 5484.69 -70.4% -844.75 +292.15% Operating Income 516.83 -3389.96 +115.25% 2956.16 -82.52% Net Income Before Taxes -684.15 -3335.1 +79.49% -193.69 -253.22% Net Income 137.09 -2377.59 +105.77% -195.87 +169.99% Diluted Normalized EPS -22.07 0.84 -2741.32% -76.33 +71.09%

