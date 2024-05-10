Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Piramal Enterprises Q4 results : profit at 137.09Cr, Revenue increased by 1.36% YoY

Piramal Enterprises Q4 results : profit at ₹137.09Cr, Revenue increased by 1.36% YoY

Livemint

Piramal Enterprises Q4 results : Revenue increased by 1.36% YoY & profit at 137.09Cr

Piramal Enterprises Q4 Results Live

Piramal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Piramal Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.36% and the profit reaching 137.09 crore. It is a significant improvement compared to the loss of 195.87 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue saw a growth of 2.16% from the previous quarter, showcasing a positive trend in performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.94% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a significant 19.5% increase year-on-year.

Operating income for Piramal Enterprises surged by 115.25% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 82.52% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -22.07, marking a notable 71.09% increase year-on-year.

Despite the positive financial results, Piramal Enterprises has seen negative returns in the short term, with -3.2% in the last week, -9.43% in the last 6 months, and -3.89% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 20,011.62 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 1139.95 and 721.2 respectively.

Analysts covering Piramal Enterprises have mixed recommendations, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst suggesting Sell, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 2 analysts favoring Strong Buy as of 10 May, 2024.

Piramal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2140.042094.73+2.16%2111.41+1.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total334.53355.66-5.94%279.93+19.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization712.1141.38+1620.9%40.6+1653.97%
Total Operating Expense1623.215484.69-70.4%-844.75+292.15%
Operating Income516.83-3389.96+115.25%2956.16-82.52%
Net Income Before Taxes-684.15-3335.1+79.49%-193.69-253.22%
Net Income137.09-2377.59+105.77%-195.87+169.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS-22.070.84-2741.32%-76.33+71.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹137.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2140.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

