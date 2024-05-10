Piramal Enterprises Q4 results : profit at ₹137.09Cr, Revenue increased by 1.36% YoY

Piramal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Piramal Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.36% and the profit reaching ₹137.09 crore. It is a significant improvement compared to the loss of ₹195.87 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
The company's revenue saw a growth of 2.16% from the previous quarter, showcasing a positive trend in performance.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.94% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a significant 19.5% increase year-on-year.
Operating income for Piramal Enterprises surged by 115.25% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 82.52% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-22.07, marking a notable 71.09% increase year-on-year.
Despite the positive financial results, Piramal Enterprises has seen negative returns in the short term, with -3.2% in the last week, -9.43% in the last 6 months, and -3.89% year-to-date.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹20,011.62 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1139.95 and ₹721.2 respectively.
Analysts covering Piramal Enterprises have mixed recommendations, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst suggesting Sell, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 2 analysts favoring Strong Buy as of 10 May, 2024.
Piramal Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2140.04
|2094.73
|+2.16%
|2111.41
|+1.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|334.53
|355.66
|-5.94%
|279.93
|+19.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|712.11
|41.38
|+1620.9%
|40.6
|+1653.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|1623.21
|5484.69
|-70.4%
|-844.75
|+292.15%
|Operating Income
|516.83
|-3389.96
|+115.25%
|2956.16
|-82.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-684.15
|-3335.1
|+79.49%
|-193.69
|-253.22%
|Net Income
|137.09
|-2377.59
|+105.77%
|-195.87
|+169.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-22.07
|0.84
|-2741.32%
|-76.33
|+71.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹137.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2140.04Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!