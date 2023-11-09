Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Piramal Enterprises reports 48 crore profit for Q2

Piramal Enterprises reports 48 crore profit for Q2

Shayan Ghosh

  • Assets under management grew 5% y-o-y to 66,933 crore

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Mumbai: Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a net profit of 48 crore for the three months through September, compared to a loss of 1,536 crore in the same period last year.

The non-bank lender posted a net interest income (NII) of 750 crore in the September quarter, down 9% year-on-year (y-o-y). Total income stood at 914 crore, down 3% on year, while other income rose 44% to 164 crore during the period under review.

Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises, in a statement, said that performance in the second quarter was supported by growth in assets under management (AUM), led by retail business.

Piramal Enterprises’ total assets under management grew 5% y-o-y to 66,933 crore. The mix of retail to wholesale assets in its AUM was at 58:42 in Q2 FY24, as against 39:61 in Q2 of FY23.

“The improved mix between the retail and wholesale showcases our dedicated efforts in building a robust and diversified non-banking financial institution," said Piramal.

Piramal Enterprises has presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth $10 billion, with a network of branches across 25 states and union territories. Piramal Enterprises made its foray into the financial services sector with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, a housing finance company.

“After having a stable and somewhat stagnant AUM profile for eight or nine quarters we have seen an AUM growth trajectory start. Over the last nine quarters the AUM has not changed much because we have been degrowing wholesale and we have been growing retail, substituting one for the other," said Jairam Sridharan, managing director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL).

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 05:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.