Piramal Enterprises reports 48 crore profit for Q2

Mumbai: Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹48 crore for the three months through September, compared to a loss of ₹1,536 crore in the same period last year.

The non-bank lender posted a net interest income (NII) of ₹750 crore in the September quarter, down 9% year-on-year (y-o-y). Total income stood at ₹914 crore, down 3% on year, while other income rose 44% to ₹164 crore during the period under review.

Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises, in a statement, said that performance in the second quarter was supported by growth in assets under management (AUM), led by retail business.

Piramal Enterprises' total assets under management grew 5% y-o-y to ₹66,933 crore. The mix of retail to wholesale assets in its AUM was at 58:42 in Q2 FY24, as against 39:61 in Q2 of FY23.

“The improved mix between the retail and wholesale showcases our dedicated efforts in building a robust and diversified non-banking financial institution," said Piramal.

Piramal Enterprises has presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth $10 billion, with a network of branches across 25 states and union territories. Piramal Enterprises made its foray into the financial services sector with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, a housing finance company.

“After having a stable and somewhat stagnant AUM profile for eight or nine quarters we have seen an AUM growth trajectory start. Over the last nine quarters the AUM has not changed much because we have been degrowing wholesale and we have been growing retail, substituting one for the other," said Jairam Sridharan, managing director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL).

