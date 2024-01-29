Piramal Enterprises to stay away from future investment in AIFs
In a post earnings call on Monday, the management said the company has written down its total investment in the AIFs and made provisions worth ₹3,540 crore against this.
MUMBAI : Piramal Enterprises will stay away from alternate investment funds (AIFs) after the non-bank lender took a provision hit, resulting in a consolidated loss of ₹2,377.59 crore during the December quarter. In the corresponding quarter last year, the NBFC had posted a net profit of ₹3,545.4 crore.