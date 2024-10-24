Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 350% YoY

Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 350% YoY

Livemint

Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.28% YoY & profit increased by 350% YoY

Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live

Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live : Piramal Pharma declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 17.28% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 350% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Piramal Pharma's revenue grew by 14.89%, and profit surged by 125.49%. This quarter's results are a testament to the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 3.48% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 8.43% year-over-year, reflecting the company's focus on cost management amidst growth.

Operating income also witnessed a commendable rise, up by 41.83% sequentially and 21.27% year-over-year, indicating a solid operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.17, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year.

Despite a slight dip of -6.19% in the last week, Piramal Pharma has delivered a staggering return of 57.11% over the last six months and 57% year-to-date. Currently, the company's market cap stands at 28,770.91 Cr, with a 52-week high of 243.99 and a low of 87.5.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook for Piramal Pharma appears optimistic, with 3 out of 5 analysts giving a Buy rating and 2 analysts recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance.

Piramal Pharma Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2241.751951.14+14.89%1911.38+17.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total559.53579.69-3.48%516.03+8.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization192.22184.55+4.16%184.51+4.18%
Total Operating Expense1487.111419.07+4.79%1289.08+15.36%
Operating Income754.64532.07+41.83%622.3+21.27%
Net Income Before Taxes120.12-45.08+366.46%39.56+203.64%
Net Income22.59-88.64+125.49%5.02+350%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.17-0.67+125.37%0.04+325%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2241.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.