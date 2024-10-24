Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 350% YoY

Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live : Piramal Pharma declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 17.28% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 350% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Piramal Pharma's revenue grew by 14.89%, and profit surged by 125.49%. This quarter's results are a testament to the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 3.48% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 8.43% year-over-year, reflecting the company's focus on cost management amidst growth.

Operating income also witnessed a commendable rise, up by 41.83% sequentially and 21.27% year-over-year, indicating a solid operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.17, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year.

Despite a slight dip of -6.19% in the last week, Piramal Pharma has delivered a staggering return of 57.11% over the last six months and 57% year-to-date. Currently, the company's market cap stands at ₹28,770.91 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹243.99 and a low of ₹87.5.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook for Piramal Pharma appears optimistic, with 3 out of 5 analysts giving a Buy rating and 2 analysts recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance.

Piramal Pharma Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2241.75 1951.14 +14.89% 1911.38 +17.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 559.53 579.69 -3.48% 516.03 +8.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 192.22 184.55 +4.16% 184.51 +4.18% Total Operating Expense 1487.11 1419.07 +4.79% 1289.08 +15.36% Operating Income 754.64 532.07 +41.83% 622.3 +21.27% Net Income Before Taxes 120.12 -45.08 +366.46% 39.56 +203.64% Net Income 22.59 -88.64 +125.49% 5.02 +350% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 -0.67 +125.37% 0.04 +325%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.59Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2241.75Cr

