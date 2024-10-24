Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 350% YoY

Piramal Pharma Q2 Results Live : Piramal Pharma declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 17.28% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 350% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Piramal Pharma's revenue grew by 14.89%, and profit surged by 125.49%. This quarter's results are a testament to the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 3.48% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 8.43% year-over-year, reflecting the company's focus on cost management amidst growth.
Operating income also witnessed a commendable rise, up by 41.83% sequentially and 21.27% year-over-year, indicating a solid operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.17, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year.
Despite a slight dip of -6.19% in the last week, Piramal Pharma has delivered a staggering return of 57.11% over the last six months and 57% year-to-date. Currently, the company's market cap stands at ₹28,770.91 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹243.99 and a low of ₹87.5.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook for Piramal Pharma appears optimistic, with 3 out of 5 analysts giving a Buy rating and 2 analysts recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance.
Piramal Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2241.75
|1951.14
|+14.89%
|1911.38
|+17.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|559.53
|579.69
|-3.48%
|516.03
|+8.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|192.22
|184.55
|+4.16%
|184.51
|+4.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|1487.11
|1419.07
|+4.79%
|1289.08
|+15.36%
|Operating Income
|754.64
|532.07
|+41.83%
|622.3
|+21.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|120.12
|-45.08
|+366.46%
|39.56
|+203.64%
|Net Income
|22.59
|-88.64
|+125.49%
|5.02
|+350%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|-0.67
|+125.37%
|0.04
|+325%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.59Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2241.75Cr
