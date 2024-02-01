Piramal Pharma Q3 FY24 results : profit at 10.11Cr, Revenue increased by 14.14% YoY

Piramal Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.14% & the profit came at ₹10.11cr. It is noteworthy that Piramal Pharma had declared a loss of ₹90.18cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.17% q-o-q & increased by 16.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 128.75% Y-o-Y.
Piramal Pharma has delivered -3.2% return in the last 1 week, 33.71% return in the last 6 months, and 0.11% YTD return.
Currently, Piramal Pharma has a market cap of ₹18319.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹148.7 & ₹61.62 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Piramal Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1958.57
|1911.38
|+2.47%
|1715.97
|+14.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|523.78
|516.03
|+1.5%
|492.23
|+6.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|186.32
|184.51
|+0.98%
|164.43
|+13.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|1356.01
|1289.08
|+5.19%
|1199.43
|+13.05%
|Operating Income
|602.56
|622.3
|-3.17%
|516.54
|+16.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.36
|39.56
|-51.06%
|-73.64
|+126.29%
|Net Income
|10.11
|5.02
|+101.39%
|-90.18
|+111.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.21
|0.04
|+433.38%
|-0.74
|+128.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1958.57Cr
