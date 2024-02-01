Piramal Pharma Q3 FY24 results : profit at 10.11Cr, Revenue increased by 14.14% YoY

Piramal Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.14% & the profit came at ₹10.11cr. It is noteworthy that Piramal Pharma had declared a loss of ₹90.18cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.17% q-o-q & increased by 16.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 128.75% Y-o-Y.

Piramal Pharma has delivered -3.2% return in the last 1 week, 33.71% return in the last 6 months, and 0.11% YTD return.

Currently, Piramal Pharma has a market cap of ₹18319.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹148.7 & ₹61.62 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Piramal Pharma Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1958.57 1911.38 +2.47% 1715.97 +14.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 523.78 516.03 +1.5% 492.23 +6.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 186.32 184.51 +0.98% 164.43 +13.31% Total Operating Expense 1356.01 1289.08 +5.19% 1199.43 +13.05% Operating Income 602.56 622.3 -3.17% 516.54 +16.65% Net Income Before Taxes 19.36 39.56 -51.06% -73.64 +126.29% Net Income 10.11 5.02 +101.39% -90.18 +111.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.21 0.04 +433.38% -0.74 +128.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1958.57Cr

