Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Piramal Pharma Q3 FY24 results : profit at 10.11Cr, Revenue increased by 14.14% YoY

Piramal Pharma Q3 FY24 results : profit at 10.11Cr, Revenue increased by 14.14% YoY

Livemint

Piramal Pharma Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 14.14% YoY & profit at 10.11Cr

Piramal Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live

Piramal Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.14% & the profit came at 10.11cr. It is noteworthy that Piramal Pharma had declared a loss of 90.18cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.17% q-o-q & increased by 16.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 128.75% Y-o-Y.

Piramal Pharma has delivered -3.2% return in the last 1 week, 33.71% return in the last 6 months, and 0.11% YTD return.

Currently, Piramal Pharma has a market cap of 18319.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 148.7 & 61.62 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Piramal Pharma Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1958.571911.38+2.47%1715.97+14.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total523.78516.03+1.5%492.23+6.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization186.32184.51+0.98%164.43+13.31%
Total Operating Expense1356.011289.08+5.19%1199.43+13.05%
Operating Income602.56622.3-3.17%516.54+16.65%
Net Income Before Taxes19.3639.56-51.06%-73.64+126.29%
Net Income10.115.02+101.39%-90.18+111.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.210.04+433.38%-0.74+128.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1958.57Cr

