Piramal Pharma Q3 Results 2025:Piramal Pharma declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a complex financial landscape. The company's topline experienced a positive growth of 12.54% year-over-year, yet the profit saw a dramatic decline of 63.6% year-over-year, amounting to ₹3.68 crore. The revenue for the quarter reached ₹2204.22 crore, highlighting a contrast in performance metrics.
In comparison to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 1.67%, while profit fell sharply by 83.71%. This raises concerns regarding the company’s profitability amidst increasing operational costs.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 5.66% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 76.61% year-over-year. Such a decline underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹0.03, which represents a significant decrease of 85.71% year-over-year, further reflecting the company’s struggle to convert revenue into profit.
Piramal Pharma has had a turbulent stock performance recently, delivering a -9.28% return over the past week, while managing a more positive 25.73% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at -17.92%, suggesting a concerning trend for investors.
As of now, Piramal Pharma has a market capitalization of ₹28,857.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹307.9 and a low of ₹114.35, highlighting significant volatility in its stock price.
In terms of analyst ratings, out of six analysts covering the company, three have issued a Buy rating, and three have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating a potential for recovery despite recent challenges.
Piramal Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2204.22
|2241.75
|-1.67%
|1958.57
|+12.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|556.24
|559.53
|-0.59%
|523.78
|+6.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|196.81
|192.22
|+2.39%
|186.32
|+5.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|2063.29
|2092.36
|-1.39%
|1356.01
|+52.16%
|Operating Income
|140.93
|149.39
|-5.66%
|602.56
|-76.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|66.8
|120.12
|-44.39%
|19.36
|+245.04%
|Net Income
|3.68
|22.59
|-83.71%
|10.11
|-63.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|0.17
|-82.35%
|0.21
|-85.71%
