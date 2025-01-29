Piramal Pharma Q3 Results 2025:Piramal Pharma declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a complex financial landscape. The company's topline experienced a positive growth of 12.54% year-over-year, yet the profit saw a dramatic decline of 63.6% year-over-year, amounting to ₹3.68 crore. The revenue for the quarter reached ₹2204.22 crore, highlighting a contrast in performance metrics.

In comparison to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 1.67%, while profit fell sharply by 83.71%. This raises concerns regarding the company’s profitability amidst increasing operational costs.

The Pirmal Pharma Q3 Results also noted that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a marginal decline of 0.59% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 6.2% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 5.66% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 76.61% year-over-year. Such a decline underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹0.03, which represents a significant decrease of 85.71% year-over-year, further reflecting the company’s struggle to convert revenue into profit.

Piramal Pharma has had a turbulent stock performance recently, delivering a -9.28% return over the past week, while managing a more positive 25.73% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at -17.92%, suggesting a concerning trend for investors.

As of now, Piramal Pharma has a market capitalization of ₹28,857.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹307.9 and a low of ₹114.35, highlighting significant volatility in its stock price.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of six analysts covering the company, three have issued a Buy rating, and three have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating a potential for recovery despite recent challenges.

Piramal Pharma Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2204.22 2241.75 -1.67% 1958.57 +12.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 556.24 559.53 -0.59% 523.78 +6.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 196.81 192.22 +2.39% 186.32 +5.63% Total Operating Expense 2063.29 2092.36 -1.39% 1356.01 +52.16% Operating Income 140.93 149.39 -5.66% 602.56 -76.61% Net Income Before Taxes 66.8 120.12 -44.39% 19.36 +245.04% Net Income 3.68 22.59 -83.71% 10.11 -63.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 0.17 -82.35% 0.21 -85.71%